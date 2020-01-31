Just me or Fast Food places messing up orders more

DVD Talk Forum

Been getting several orders wrong, most from Taco Bell. What gives. I shouldn't have to pull over in my car to verify everything in the bag is correct.
Been getting several orders wrong, most from Taco Bell. What gives. I shouldn't have to pull over in my car to verify everything in the bag is correct.
Have you just started going to fast food places again, though? It's been like that forever. Of course it doesn't help with the constantly changing menu (Taco Bell just changed over their menu yesterday) and that everything is like a different mix of the same ingredients so getting it right in 15 seconds can be tough.
