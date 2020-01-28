DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Question about using savings bonds for college

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Question about using savings bonds for college

   
Old 01-28-20, 06:48 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Chicago
Posts: 4,176
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Question about using savings bonds for college
Can someone explain the rules to me

I dont understand this "the owner has to be 24 years old at issuance..." the bonds are in my child's name.. so if he is paying for college... he was under 24 at time of issuance.. why isn't the interest tax free?

ANDREMIKE is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
slop101's Official Soda / Cola Thread!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.