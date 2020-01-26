What's the etiquette for buying rounds of drinks?
I'm a cheap bastard, so when I go out for drinks with friends, it's almost always during happy hour. Personally, I'd always prefer to just buy drinks for myself and my partner, and let everyone else fend for themselves. But sooner or later, someone will buy a round, and then someone else will buy a round, and I guess that's what we are doing, so I have to do it to. And there's always one bastard who isn't buying the cheap stuff, and has to have top shelf vodka & soda. Like you can even tell the difference between top shelf and well vodka after 4 drinks anyway.
So he buys me a $2 bud light, and I have to buy him a $10 fancy pants drink. Frickin moochers.
Rather than buying rounds, why not just put together a kitty of money that everyone shares and when it runs out, you're done drinking?
However, I also wanted to say that it's not a very good idea to try to keep things exactly even in this kind of context. If it bothers you that his drinks cost more, then when his round comes up, order something more expensive. Nothing says you have to stick to the same drink every round, right?
However, I also wanted to say that it's not a very good idea to try to keep things exactly even in this kind of context. If it bothers you that his drinks cost more, then when his round comes up, order something more expensive. Nothing says you have to stick to the same drink every round, right?
