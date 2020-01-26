Kobe Bryant is dead!
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 15,878
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Kobe Bryant is dead!
Holy fuck, I don't even know how to process this.
https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas
https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Home again, Big D
Posts: 29,258
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Just saw that. Crazy. He had just congratulated King James for passing him on the scoring list.
Last I looked, CNN is reporting the crash, but not names.
Last I looked, CNN is reporting the crash, but not names.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,486
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Holy fuck, I don't even know how to process this.
https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas
https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas
Were you two close?
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,808
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
ABC News is saying the other passengers were his daughters. Not confirmed as far as I can tell from other sites. Even worse if that's true.
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Home again, Big D
Posts: 29,258
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off