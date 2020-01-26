DVD Talk Forum

Kobe Bryant is dead!

Kobe Bryant is dead!

   
01-26-20, 03:08 PM
Kobe Bryant is dead!
Holy fuck, I don't even know how to process this.

https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas
01-26-20, 03:12 PM
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Just saw that. Crazy. He had just congratulated King James for passing him on the scoring list.

Last I looked, CNN is reporting the crash, but not names.
01-26-20, 03:13 PM
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Woj tweeted it, he's as close to an inside source on everything basketball as you'll get. Though the bright side is his Lakers sources usually suck.
01-26-20, 03:21 PM
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Originally Posted by Bronkster View Post
Holy fuck, I don't even know how to process this.

https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas

Were you two close?
01-26-20, 03:22 PM
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
ABC News is saying the other passengers were his daughters. Not confirmed as far as I can tell from other sites. Even worse if that's true.
01-26-20, 03:35 PM
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Holy shit! I thought this was a fake post.
01-26-20, 03:40 PM
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Originally Posted by Deadman31 View Post
Were you two close?

01-26-20, 04:00 PM
Re: Kobe Bryant is dead!
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
ABC News is saying the other passengers were his daughters. Not confirmed as far as I can tell from other sites. Even worse if that's true.
Adam is pretty reliable. Im sure they are going to double and triple confirm before announcing.

