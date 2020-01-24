Help me crash a black tie event

This will take some explanation and will really sound like champagne problems but bear with me.



The hospital I work at has a fundraising black tie optional event called Night of Heroes which consists of honoring one or two patients who have had success stories with our Level 1 trauma center. Part of that is recognizing a select few employees/first responders that were involved in their care. Back in December my manager surprised me with a letter informing me I had been selected to be one of those honored at this event. It's quite an honor and a surprise especially since I work night shift. My manager and her boss, the director of the department, told me that usually when someone from our department is honored they buy out a table of 10 at $250/seat and would let me choose who to invite to the event. After conforming multiple times on the number of people and deciding who to invite I start asking people about it about a month ago. Of course since it's a formal event there is a lot of planning involved; renting tuxes/buying dresses, finding coverage for work, child care, cancelling of other plans etc. So my invitees have known and have been planning this for at least 3 weeks. I've been keeping in touch with my manager about the process and telling her who I invited and such and everything is great. I've asked her for the past couple weeks about tickets and how that works. This past week on Wednesday my director drops a bombshell on me that she forgot to order the tickets for the event and since they changed the venue there is a lot more limited space so she was only able to secure 2 additional tickets. So I'm short 6 tickets. The event is this Saturday. Needless to say I'm pretty distraught since I'm the one that invited people and now I have to tell them they can't go? I emailed my superiors and told them how unacceptable it was and how there was no way I could tell these people that they can't go. I also basically threatened that if they couldn't go then I wouldn't go which would be a huge embarrassment to the department. They're both really apologetic and stated they would keep trying. The real kicker that gets me is that the marketing person in charge of the event told my director she was waiting on replies from sponsors before she could find any extra tickets. Now I'm not an idiot I know this is a fundraiser for the hospital but how can they seriously prioritize sponsors over their own employees? The whole thing has left a bad taste in my mouth about the whole thing.



She comes back to me today with the fact she was able to get a total of 8 tickets so now I'm just two short. So here's the thing I'm thinking of just crashing the party and having the extra two show up anyways. The younger more flexible people at the table are aware of the situation and I think are down with it. It's a guest list and assigned tables for dinner and the program with a wine tasting before and music and dancing after the dinner/program. I think we can pull it off. One thing it's a fundraiser so I'm sure the event will be overbooked and there are bound to be some no shows. So I figure get past the entrance then hang around a little until we spot a couple of empty seats and snag those. Think we can pull it off? It's only two extra people. Anyone crash any black tie events?