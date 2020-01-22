DVD Talk Forum

Im crushed - Mr. Peanut has died

   
Im crushed - Mr. Peanut has died
One for our homey.


Kind of surprised Blade couldnt have done something about it.
Re: Im crushed - Mr. Peanut has died
This is nuts. I'm shell shocked. Whoever came up with this idea should be roasted.

#MRPEANUTDIDNTKILLHIMSELF
Re: Im crushed - Mr. Peanut has died
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Whoever came up with this idea should be roasted.
Honey roasted.
