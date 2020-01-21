DVD Talk Forum

Can You Solve This?

Other Talk

Can You Solve This?

   
Old 01-21-20, 09:17 PM
Can You Solve This?
I saw this on Facebook.



Old 01-21-20, 09:19 PM
  #2  
Re: Can You Solve This?
Yes
Old 01-21-20, 09:21 PM
  #3  
Re: Can You Solve This?
17

The ever age Boston sports fans’ iq
Old 01-21-20, 09:29 PM
  #4  
Re: Can You Solve This?
I got 70
Old 01-21-20, 09:29 PM
  #5  
Re: Can You Solve This?
Uh.. 25.
Old 01-21-20, 09:31 PM
  #6  
Re: Can You Solve This?
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post
I got 70
As did I. (Assuming we add then multiply.. otherwise it's 25 )
Old 01-21-20, 09:36 PM
  #7  
Re: Can You Solve This?
I got 70 also but I guess there is some other correct way to do this?
Old 01-21-20, 09:39 PM
  #8  
Re: Can You Solve This?
Order of operations is to multiply first, then do the addition. (have the rules changed?)

Usually in these things, there is something tricky about the pictures as they progress, but I don't see it (or any bricks).
Old 01-21-20, 09:39 PM
  #9  
Re: Can You Solve This?
5 + (2 x 10) = 25

multiplication/division before addition/subtraction
Old 01-21-20, 09:39 PM
  #10  
Re: Can You Solve This?
25, unless one of the leprechauns is different from the others. These things usually try and stick small differences in the images, to change their values.
