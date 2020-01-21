View Poll Results: How do you primarily consume media?
How do you consume your media - physical vs streaming/non-physical
How do you consume your media - physical vs streaming/non-physical
For me...
Music - mostly physical, and mostly vinyl, not much streaming (sound quality sucks), so for home it's vinyl, and in the car is an ipod with CD rips.
TV/movies - a mix; some streaming, some discs, but these days more and more streaming than physical - and I'm assuming less physical down the line as well.
Videogames - this generation, I've gone all digital. It's so much more convenient, and unlike music, there's literally no difference quality - you don't even save hard-drive space, as everything from a disc is dumped into the hard-drive anyways. Only thing is not being able to sell back games for $, but I never got much cash for them in the first place.
Books - some physical books (I don't have an e-reader), and some audible books, not many though.
Comics - I gave up floppies long ago, and I don't do digital comics, all I buy now are the big hard-cover collections, so all physical there, though not much overall.
So while I still buy a good amount of physical stuff, there's a good bit of non-physical/streaming too - though I'm not sure how to quantify which is more or less overall.
