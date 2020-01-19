8 year olds and violent video games
8 year olds and violent video games
My daughter, 8 years old and 3rd grade, came home from school and said they had Friday Fun Day and they were allowed a whole hour of playing video games and she played a game called Murder using a website called Poki.
Hearing the title of the game I was a little concerned. I checked out the Poki website and found the game Murder and to my relief it was pretty mild. But I looked at the other games available on Poki and discovered there are several violent games. There’s a game where Santa has a machine gun and it’s a first person shooter. There’s a zombie apocalypse game where there’s a lot of blood.
I asked my daughter if the teacher told them to use this website. She said no. Rather it was a boy (Ethan) in the class that told the rest of the class about Poki and they all followed along.
After discussing further my daughter said they’ve played games on Poki pretty frequently. She also said she saw Ethan play a game called Happy Wheels and that it has blood. So I looked into Happy Wheels and it is indeed a very gory game that every gaming site I’ve found rates as 16+ or 18+.
This Poki website doesn’t host Happy Wheels, it provides a link to the Apple App Store and then you have to download the game as an app. So there’s a good chance he’s actually downloaded the game onto a classroom device. Oh and the App Store rates the game as 17+.
What should I do? I’m pretty angry on a lot of levels here. Shouldn’t the school network be blocking mature content?
Some things never change. With my daughter (who is 27 now), it was a teacher who would have them watch movies on Fridays--including PG-13 movies and once, a pirated movie that was still in theaters. I was mad about that one, not only because a teacher should at least pretend to be ethical, but because we had actually planned to see that movie in theaters as a family. She was in first grade, so I found the PG13 movies really inappropriate.
Maybe "fun day" should involve some group board games that require social interaction and turn taking. Or making some craft that requires direction following and practice with fine motor skills. I'm not a fan of "fun day" meaning the teacher doesn't do anything to actually teach.
As for what you should do, call the teacher? Let them know you don't want your daughter playing anything that isn't rated "E"? Idk. I got treated like a crazy person for the above back in the day, but I was an "outsider" in the community I was living in (my ex's tiny rural hometown--most people had family there for generations.)
