Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
I have lost a lot of faith in my current credit card company and was wondering if anyone had done a credit transfer and how the process went for them. Also any recommendations for the best credit transfer offers that should be on my radar. I get Discover Card offers all the time and a 0% 18 month timeframes on my credit transfer along with a 3% transfer fee doesn't sound too bad.
can't help with balance transfer, but nerd wallet seems to be a popular site to compare CCs. you can at credit karma too.
Watch out for the transfer fee and what happens if you still carry a balance after the promotional period is over. If you are sure you can pay it off by then, then it's a decent deal, but they're counting on you not doing that.
Shout out to credit unions. I did a credit transfer from 27% to I dont recall, I think 8 or 9% with my CU. I dont recall if there was a time frame to pay it off, but I had no probs!
Find out what the APR goes up to after the 18 month promo period. If it's something ridiculous like 24+% then it may not be worth it. 15-% is a little more reasonable. If you plan to carry a balance this will be a major concern. Paying it off within 18 months is preferable but many just can't manage that. The transfer process is relatively painless provided you're accepted.
Well like any loan (other than car and house) I have ever taken out I always pay off well before the final date. I monitor my credit rating on a weekly basis and spent years making sure its damn good, so i never miss a payment or pay late. I always get offers for Discover Cards and it seems its 3% transfer fee of overall balance and either18 months 0% interest on the transfer with 6 months 0% on new purchases, or 14 months 0% both.
Someone did recommend Wells Fargo as a new bank to look at, but know nothing about them. One thing I dont want is annual charges for a card just to have it. Banks get enough from interest charges so I refuse to pay them anything additional just for a service.
