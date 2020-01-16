Re: Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?

Well like any loan (other than car and house) I have ever taken out I always pay off well before the final date. I monitor my credit rating on a weekly basis and spent years making sure its damn good, so i never miss a payment or pay late. I always get offers for Discover Cards and it seems its 3% transfer fee of overall balance and either18 months 0% interest on the transfer with 6 months 0% on new purchases, or 14 months 0% both.



Someone did recommend Wells Fargo as a new bank to look at, but know nothing about them. One thing I dont want is annual charges for a card just to have it. Banks get enough from interest charges so I refuse to pay them anything additional just for a service.