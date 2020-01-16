DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?

   
Old 01-16-20, 04:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
james2025a's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 5,111
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
I have lost a lot of faith in my current credit card company and was wondering if anyone had done a credit transfer and how the process went for them. Also any recommendations for the best credit transfer offers that should be on my radar. I get Discover Card offers all the time and a 0% 18 month timeframes on my credit transfer along with a 3% transfer fee doesn't sound too bad.
james2025a is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 05:29 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 74,977
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
can't help with balance transfer, but nerd wallet seems to be a popular site to compare CCs. you can at credit karma too.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 05:36 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 28,086
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
Watch out for the transfer fee and what happens if you still carry a balance after the promotional period is over. If you are sure you can pay it off by then, then it's a decent deal, but they're counting on you not doing that.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 05:43 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 13,985
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Watch out for the transfer fee and what happens if you still carry a balance after the promotional period is over. If you are sure you can pay it off by then, then it's a decent deal, but they're counting on you not doing that.
this.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 06:01 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,204
Received 16 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
Shout out to credit unions. I did a credit transfer from 27% to I dont recall, I think 8 or 9% with my CU. I dont recall if there was a time frame to pay it off, but I had no probs!
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 06:02 PM
  #6  
kd5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
kd5's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 9,616
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
Find out what the APR goes up to after the 18 month promo period. If it's something ridiculous like 24+% then it may not be worth it. 15-% is a little more reasonable. If you plan to carry a balance this will be a major concern. Paying it off within 18 months is preferable but many just can't manage that. The transfer process is relatively painless provided you're accepted.
kd5 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 06:15 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
james2025a's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 5,111
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Anyone ever done a Credit Card balance Transfer?
Well like any loan (other than car and house) I have ever taken out I always pay off well before the final date. I monitor my credit rating on a weekly basis and spent years making sure its damn good, so i never miss a payment or pay late. I always get offers for Discover Cards and it seems its 3% transfer fee of overall balance and either18 months 0% interest on the transfer with 6 months 0% on new purchases, or 14 months 0% both.

Someone did recommend Wells Fargo as a new bank to look at, but know nothing about them. One thing I dont want is annual charges for a card just to have it. Banks get enough from interest charges so I refuse to pay them anything additional just for a service.
james2025a is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.