View Poll Results: Do you have a LinkedIn account and do you find it useful?
Yes I have it and find it useful
14.29%
Yes, but I rarely use it or log on
71.43%
No and for my professional it's not useful at all and have no need for it
0
0%
Other
14.29%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
So does anyone here have a LinkedIn account? It's basically the "professional" social media account where you post your resume online and link up with professional contacts/businesses. Mainly people who you probably aren't friends with, but are business or work acquaintances.
If so, have any if you found it useful?
I've had my account (free version) for about 8 years and honestly I don't really find it that useful. It hasn't helped really with any job searches. I mainly get spammed with people who I don't know and want to spam me for ways into my business (TV) and solicit me for ways in or want to sell me products that I have no authority to even entertain. I see job listings every now and then, but most of them can be found elsewhere. Of my colleagues at work, most rarely use it
What do you all think of it?
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
No. But I'm employed and not looking so that's probably why though. I did however have an old school friend find me on LinkedIn years ago before i got on Social Media who then told a bunch of people she found me. That led to me finally join FB which led to finding more old friends from school which led to me marrying someone from school. So fuck LinkedIn.
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
I used to until someone got pissed at me online, found my LinkedIn page, and tried to get me fired by sending screenshots of posts to my corporate HR chief. I was asked to take down my LinkedIn page and I did. If I were job hunting I would create one, but there are too many vindictive people out there who want to lead the cyber lynch mob on strangers they get into it with online to risk it otherwise.
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
I think it's more useful looking at the 2nd connections (friend of friends). I've had people here at work see that I'm connected to someone that is interviewing at my company and ask me what my opinion is of this person. Or when my daughter was looking at a job at a media company, I saw that I had a mutual connection at that company through an old co-worker that has met my daughter, so he happily referred my daughter to his linkedin connection friend.
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
Years ago I had an account, but random people were sending me friend request, follow them or whatever LinkedIn calls it. It's been so long, I can't even remember my password.
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
A headhunter contacted me through LinkedIn. But that was for a job in a place that was such a trainwreck that it made the local newspaper. I spent some time in a professional forum for sharing knowledge, and that was fun. But the forum degenerated into guys in India looking for free assistance for their product development -- the kind of assistance that usually costs $20k to $60k.
I don't know how to look for a job. I've been in one place more than 25 years. The last time I changed jobs, resumes were on paper and were read by humans.
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
I have one but have never used it for its intended purpose. It contains the very bare-minimum of information. It's the only social media account I have, and I only joined because a long-ago student of my dad's invited me.
