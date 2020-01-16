Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?

So does anyone here have a LinkedIn account? It's basically the "professional" social media account where you post your resume online and link up with professional contacts/businesses. Mainly people who you probably aren't friends with, but are business or work acquaintances.



If so, have any if you found it useful?



I've had my account (free version) for about 8 years and honestly I don't really find it that useful. It hasn't helped really with any job searches. I mainly get spammed with people who I don't know and want to spam me for ways into my business (TV) and solicit me for ways in or want to sell me products that I have no authority to even entertain. I see job listings every now and then, but most of them can be found elsewhere. Of my colleagues at work, most rarely use it



What do you all think of it?