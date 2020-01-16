DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics
View Poll Results: Do you have a LinkedIn account and do you find it useful?
Yes I have it and find it useful
1
14.29%
Yes, but I rarely use it or log on
5
71.43%
No and for my professional it's not useful at all and have no need for it
0
0%
Other
1
14.29%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?

   
Old 01-16-20, 03:58 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,896
Received 10 Likes on 7 Posts
Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
So does anyone here have a LinkedIn account? It's basically the "professional" social media account where you post your resume online and link up with professional contacts/businesses. Mainly people who you probably aren't friends with, but are business or work acquaintances.

If so, have any if you found it useful?

I've had my account (free version) for about 8 years and honestly I don't really find it that useful. It hasn't helped really with any job searches. I mainly get spammed with people who I don't know and want to spam me for ways into my business (TV) and solicit me for ways in or want to sell me products that I have no authority to even entertain. I see job listings every now and then, but most of them can be found elsewhere. Of my colleagues at work, most rarely use it

What do you all think of it?
Last edited by DJariya; 01-16-20 at 04:04 PM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 03:59 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,186
Received 28 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
Nope.

If I was looking for a job I’d use it more.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:07 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 57,583
Received 4 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
No. But I'm employed and not looking so that's probably why though. I did however have an old school friend find me on LinkedIn years ago before i got on Social Media who then told a bunch of people she found me. That led to me finally join FB which led to finding more old friends from school which led to me marrying someone from school. So fuck LinkedIn.
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:07 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 13,984
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
I used to until someone got pissed at me online, found my LinkedIn page, and tried to get me fired by sending screenshots of posts to my corporate HR chief. I was asked to take down my LinkedIn page and I did. If I were job hunting I would create one, but there are too many vindictive people out there who want to lead the cyber lynch mob on strangers they get into it with online to risk it otherwise.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:18 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Cardsfan111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,292
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
Have had it for a long time and never use it.
Cardsfan111 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:25 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 4,309
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
I think it's more useful looking at the 2nd connections (friend of friends). I've had people here at work see that I'm connected to someone that is interviewing at my company and ask me what my opinion is of this person. Or when my daughter was looking at a job at a media company, I saw that I had a mutual connection at that company through an old co-worker that has met my daughter, so he happily referred my daughter to his linkedin connection friend.
PerryD is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:30 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Sonny Corinthos's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,812
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
Years ago I had an account, but random people were sending me friend request, follow them or whatever LinkedIn calls it. It's been so long, I can't even remember my password.
Sonny Corinthos is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:36 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 4,309
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
Originally Posted by Sonny Corinthos View Post
Years ago I had an account, but random people were sending me friend request, follow them or whatever LinkedIn calls it. It's been so long, I can't even remember my password.
Don't worry LinkedIn has been hacked enough times, you could just google your LinkedIn password at this point.
PerryD is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:37 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,740
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
A headhunter contacted me through LinkedIn. But that was for a job in a place that was such a trainwreck that it made the local newspaper. I spent some time in a professional forum for sharing knowledge, and that was fun. But the forum degenerated into guys in India looking for free assistance for their product development -- the kind of assistance that usually costs $20k to $60k.

I don't know how to look for a job. I've been in one place more than 25 years. The last time I changed jobs, resumes were on paper and were read by humans.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 04:41 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 15,665
Received 9 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Do you use LinkedIn for your professional purposes?
I have one but have never used it for its intended purpose. It contains the very bare-minimum of information. It's the only social media account I have, and I only joined because a long-ago student of my dad's invited me.
Norm de Plume is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.