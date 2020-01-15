DVD Talk Forum

How friendly are you chatting with strangers?

Other Talk

How friendly are you chatting with strangers?

   
01-15-20, 10:16 AM
How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
Do you like it when strangers come up to you in public and start chatting? Are you one to just start chatting with someone you don't know?

Honestly, I'm an introvert in person, and I HATE it. Small talk in general drives me crazy, and doubly so with random weirdos on the street. I don't even like it when strangers smile at me, because I feel guilt tripped into smiling back.

Last night at the pizza place waiting for my order, I got cornered by a chatty guy in a wheelchair, who appeared to have some slight level of learning disability. So I felt obligated to engage a little bit, instead of my normal "acknowledge his existence and go back to candy crush" bit. In the end, it wasn't HORRIBLE, but I was still really grateful when he left. I think I'm becoming very much a curmudgeon in my old age.

01-15-20, 10:18 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
I'm rarely good at small talk, but I'll chat up a storm if I'm drinking at a bar with strangers.
01-15-20, 10:19 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
I'm very much an introvert. Someone I don't know trying to make conversation with me is torture unless it's regarding a topic I'm very interested in.
01-15-20, 10:22 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
People ask me, don't you like meeting new people, making new friends?
No. I have enough friends. I don't need more.
01-15-20, 10:37 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
I've been trying to get better at it. I think of things all the time that I know could make someone laugh or possibly brighten their day for a minute, but then I generally just keep it to myself. Recently I've just been saying those things, which is much more fun.
01-15-20, 10:42 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
Im pretty much an introvert too and not very good at small talk, especially with people I dont know. I try and be nice, but usually its kinda awkward. Once in a while if Im at the dog park and someone else comes along thats an easy opportunity to make chitchat as we have a common bond over something.
01-15-20, 10:56 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
Originally Posted by joeblow69 View Post
Do you like it when strangers come up to you in public and start chatting?
No, not at all
01-15-20, 11:34 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
Hi Joeblow, how are you? Great weather we're having. Aren't you glad you don't live in the northeast?
01-15-20, 11:37 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
Hi Joeblow, how are you? Great weather we're having. Aren't you glad you don't live in the northeast?
Actually, chatting online is way easier for me with strangers than in person. It's why I can easily find sexy time using online apps, but if I ever go to a bar with the intention of finding action, I go home alone.

And the weather is always great in Palm Springs!
01-15-20, 11:40 AM
Re: How friendly are you chatting with strangers?
I'm terrible at small talk. It's difficult for me to be friendly with people. It's draining. But I view that as a fault, and I sometimes try to overcome it. So if a stranger wants to talk to me, I'll encourage it.

In general, interacting with people is more important than interacting with some game on a phone.


