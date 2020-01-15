How friendly are you chatting with strangers?

Do you like it when strangers come up to you in public and start chatting? Are you one to just start chatting with someone you don't know?



Honestly, I'm an introvert in person, and I HATE it. Small talk in general drives me crazy, and doubly so with random weirdos on the street. I don't even like it when strangers smile at me, because I feel guilt tripped into smiling back.



Last night at the pizza place waiting for my order, I got cornered by a chatty guy in a wheelchair, who appeared to have some slight level of learning disability. So I felt obligated to engage a little bit, instead of my normal "acknowledge his existence and go back to candy crush" bit. In the end, it wasn't HORRIBLE, but I was still really grateful when he left. I think I'm becoming very much a curmudgeon in my old age.



