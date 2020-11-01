Oregon woman beats up boyfriend for leaving dog in the rain: Deputies
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Oregon woman beats up boyfriend for leaving dog in the rain: Deputies
NOT FLORIDA BUT WE TRY.And a picture is worth a thousand words
https://cbs12.com/news/nation-world/...-rain-deputies
https://cbs12.com/news/nation-world/...-rain-deputies
MYRTLE POINT, OR. — One Oregon woman apparently loves her dog a whole lot more than she does her boyfriend, according to a release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office in Oregon.
Deputies say Melissa Morris, 38, punched her boyfriend in the face twice because he left her dog outside in the rain.
The report states that the victim had a marble-sized welt with a scratch mark on his right elbow.
Morris was arrested for assault and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Deputies say Melissa Morris, 38, punched her boyfriend in the face twice because he left her dog outside in the rain.
The report states that the victim had a marble-sized welt with a scratch mark on his right elbow.
Morris was arrested for assault and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Last edited by JoeySeven; 01-11-20 at 01:35 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Oregon woman beats up boyfriend for leaving dog in the rain: Deputies
It’s always fucking raining there. What are you supposed to do?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off