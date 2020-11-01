DVD Talk Forum

Oregon woman beats up boyfriend for leaving dog in the rain: Deputies

   
Oregon woman beats up boyfriend for leaving dog in the rain: Deputies
NOT FLORIDA BUT WE TRY.And a picture is worth a thousand words





https://cbs12.com/news/nation-world/...-rain-deputies



MYRTLE POINT, OR. — One Oregon woman apparently loves her dog a whole lot more than she does her boyfriend, according to a release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office in Oregon.

Deputies say Melissa Morris, 38, punched her boyfriend in the face twice because he left her dog outside in the rain.

The report states that the victim had a marble-sized welt with a scratch mark on his right elbow.

Morris was arrested for assault and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Re: Oregon woman beats up boyfriend for leaving dog in the rain: Deputies
It’s always fucking raining there. What are you supposed to do?
Re: Oregon woman beats up boyfriend for leaving dog in the rain: Deputies

