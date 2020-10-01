DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

RUSH Drummer Nieeil Peart Dead at 67

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

RUSH Drummer Nieeil Peart Dead at 67

   
Old 01-10-20, 04:35 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 57,562
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
RUSH Drummer Nieeil Peart Dead at 67
WTF!!?!?!? Just broke 30min ago EDIT: Saw another thread in music. Mods can you delete this one?

https://pitchfork.com/news/neil-pear...sh-dead-at-67/
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-10-20, 04:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,709
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: RUSH Drummer Nieeil Peart Dead at 67
Bummer.

Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-10-20, 04:38 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,387
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: RUSH Drummer Nieeil Peart Dead at 67
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/202...ead-at-67.html
Brian T is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
What was your first magazine subscription?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.