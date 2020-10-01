DVD Talk Forum

Please explain San Diego to me

Other Talk

Please explain San Diego to me

   
01-10-20, 11:37 AM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: New York
Please explain San Diego to me
I went to San Diego recently and was a bit befuddled. The nightlife district was mostly empty at night and during the day the areas with large office towers had empty streets as well. I understand what San Diego is (a city with a famous zoo, a whale-torture park, and a Comics Convention). I also understand where it is: drive south on I-5 until you come to a standstill then wait an hour in traffic and youve arrived.

However, I need to understand Why is San Diego? and How is San Diego?

To be clear I do not dislike it. I enjoyed a good fish taco and a lovely coffee in Bird Rock. But I could not understand the city. Your help will allow me to understand it more when I return.

thank you in advance
01-10-20, 11:41 AM
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
San Diego is like gossamer, and one doesn't dissect gossamer.
01-10-20, 11:45 AM
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
They have great weather.
01-10-20, 11:51 AM
Join Date: Oct 1987
Location: AA-
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
When I lived there I hardly ever went into the city. There are many other areas to work and play, particularly if you like a more laid-back environment. The San Diego area is one of the top 2 places I've lived.
01-10-20, 11:57 AM
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Re: Please explain San Diego to me

01-10-20, 12:04 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
What "nightlife district" did you go to? If you mean downtown, aka The Gaslamp Quarter, I don't recommend it. Right now North Park is the "hip" place to be for nightlife, with many bars and restaurants.
01-10-20, 12:14 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
Hillcrest is the gay district, where you will find Urban Moes.... which has highly rated drag shows every wednesday. Very popular with gays and straights alike.
