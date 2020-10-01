Please explain San Diego to me

I went to San Diego recently and was a bit befuddled. The nightlife district was mostly empty at night and during the day the areas with large office towers had empty streets as well. I understand what San Diego is (a city with a famous zoo, a whale-torture park, and a Comics Convention). I also understand where it is: drive south on I-5 until you come to a standstill then wait an hour in traffic and youve arrived.



However, I need to understand Why is San Diego? and How is San Diego?



To be clear I do not dislike it. I enjoyed a good fish taco and a lovely coffee in Bird Rock. But I could not understand the city. Your help will allow me to understand it more when I return.



thank you in advance