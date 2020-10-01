Please explain San Diego to me
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: New York
Posts: 54,875
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Please explain San Diego to me
I went to San Diego recently and was a bit befuddled. The nightlife district was mostly empty at night and during the day the areas with large office towers had empty streets as well. I understand what San Diego is (a city with a famous zoo, a whale-torture park, and a Comics Convention). I also understand where it is: drive south on I-5 until you come to a standstill then wait an hour in traffic and youve arrived.
However, I need to understand Why is San Diego? and How is San Diego?
To be clear I do not dislike it. I enjoyed a good fish taco and a lovely coffee in Bird Rock. But I could not understand the city. Your help will allow me to understand it more when I return.
thank you in advance
However, I need to understand Why is San Diego? and How is San Diego?
To be clear I do not dislike it. I enjoyed a good fish taco and a lovely coffee in Bird Rock. But I could not understand the city. Your help will allow me to understand it more when I return.
thank you in advance
#4
Administrator
Join Date: Oct 1987
Location: AA-
Posts: 10,759
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
When I lived there I hardly ever went into the city. There are many other areas to work and play, particularly if you like a more laid-back environment. The San Diego area is one of the top 2 places I've lived.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 5,259
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
What "nightlife district" did you go to? If you mean downtown, aka The Gaslamp Quarter, I don't recommend it. Right now North Park is the "hip" place to be for nightlife, with many bars and restaurants.
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Please explain San Diego to me
Hillcrest is the gay district, where you will find Urban Moes.... which has highly rated drag shows every wednesday. Very popular with gays and straights alike.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off