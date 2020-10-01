DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?

   
Old 01-10-20, 12:51 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Denver freakin' Colorado
Posts: 8,557
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
With the turn of the decade, seeing many "best of 2000s" lists and opinions, I thought this might be interesting. Maybe your opinion will have someone give your favorite a listen. The 1800's will have the most to draw upon...Maybe it's a stupid thread

1. Mozart
2. Beethoven
3. Tchaikovskyi
4. Bach
5. Arthur Sullivan
6. Richard Wagner
7. Chopin
8. Haydn
9. Brahms
10. Bizet
Three Day Delay is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
What was your first magazine subscription?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.