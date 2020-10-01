Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?

With the turn of the decade, seeing many "best of 2000s" lists and opinions, I thought this might be interesting. Maybe your opinion will have someone give your favorite a listen. The 1800's will have the most to draw upon...Maybe it's a stupid thread1. Mozart2. Beethoven3. Tchaikovskyi4. Bach5. Arthur Sullivan6. Richard Wagner7. Chopin8. Haydn9. Brahms10. Bizet