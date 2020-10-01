Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
With the turn of the decade, seeing many "best of 2000s" lists and opinions, I thought this might be interesting. Maybe your opinion will have someone give your favorite a listen. The 1800's will have the most to draw upon...Maybe it's a stupid thread
1. Mozart
2. Beethoven
3. Tchaikovskyi
4. Bach
5. Arthur Sullivan
6. Richard Wagner
7. Chopin
8. Haydn
9. Brahms
10. Bizet
