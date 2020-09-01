DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What was your first magazine subscription?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

What was your first magazine subscription?

   
Old 01-09-20, 10:53 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 8,993
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
What was your first magazine subscription?
1.)World's Finest (Superman/Batman) Comic book -1964 (I think it was 12 issues for a dollar)

2.) Sports Illustrated-1966 ( I think it was for 26 issues or so but didn't renew)
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 10:59 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 33,844
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
My dad got me a subscription to National Geographic. Not sure if that counts.

Rolling Stone and National Lampoon were the first I paid for when I was in high school.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 11:29 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,043
Received 15 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
I first subscribed to WCW Magazine. I had it in like their final year or so (2000-2001). I think what may have happened is my full subscription wasnt fulfilled and WWF offered a subscription to their magazine as a way to make up for it. That may or may have not been the case I dont exactly remember, but either way I had WWF/WWE Magazine in like 2001-2002 I think. I may have had Rolling Stone but cant remember for certain. I also had Empire for a year or two. I think that was around 2012-2013 or maybe 2014. Ive also had Game Informer off and on (my subscription actually just ended last month). I also believe that when I was younger my grandparents had gotten my brother and I a subscription to a faith based magazine, Guideposts.
Last edited by Mike86; 01-09-20 at 11:40 AM.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 11:37 AM
  #4  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,586
Received 8 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
Nintendo Power.
​​​​​
It wasn't my first issue, but I remember the one that had all the card layouts for the memory game in the hut. With just a couple cards, you could determine the layout of the rest of the cards. It was great.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 11:40 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
covenant's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 4,917
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
Either Omni or Automobile. Dont remember which.
covenant is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 11:43 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,037
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
It was so long ago, but I want to say Stereo Review. It was something like $4.99 for a year.

It could also have been Popular Photography.

I also vaguely remember a subscription that had ads in the back for adult videos, and such. It was a mainstream magazine, and it had a perforated edge on the advertising section, which had to be torn off before you could see the ads. Bizarre.
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 11:48 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,699
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
Children's Digest. It had a few pages of Tintin in Tibet in every issue. It wasn't until I read the albums that I realized that they had censored the panels about the Captain's drinking.

The first subscription I bought with my own money was Mad. I was ten.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 11:53 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 42,183
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
Probably Games Magazine or Baseball Digest. Games went under when I still had issues left on my subscription, and I think they offered some kind of half-assed make-good that I didn’t bother with.

I assume Baseball Digest is Dead by now, but I ran across an issue like 20 years after I stopped reading it, and it looked exactly the same. Only the players had changed.
davidh777 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.