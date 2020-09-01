What was your first magazine subscription?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
What was your first magazine subscription?
1.)World's Finest (Superman/Batman) Comic book -1964 (I think it was 12 issues for a dollar)
2.) Sports Illustrated-1966 ( I think it was for 26 issues or so but didn't renew)
2.) Sports Illustrated-1966 ( I think it was for 26 issues or so but didn't renew)
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
My dad got me a subscription to National Geographic. Not sure if that counts.
Rolling Stone and National Lampoon were the first I paid for when I was in high school.
Rolling Stone and National Lampoon were the first I paid for when I was in high school.
#3
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
I first subscribed to WCW Magazine. I had it in like their final year or so (2000-2001). I think what may have happened is my full subscription wasnt fulfilled and WWF offered a subscription to their magazine as a way to make up for it. That may or may have not been the case I dont exactly remember, but either way I had WWF/WWE Magazine in like 2001-2002 I think. I may have had Rolling Stone but cant remember for certain. I also had Empire for a year or two. I think that was around 2012-2013 or maybe 2014. Ive also had Game Informer off and on (my subscription actually just ended last month). I also believe that when I was younger my grandparents had gotten my brother and I a subscription to a faith based magazine, Guideposts.
Last edited by Mike86; 01-09-20 at 11:40 AM.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
Nintendo Power.
It wasn't my first issue, but I remember the one that had all the card layouts for the memory game in the hut. With just a couple cards, you could determine the layout of the rest of the cards. It was great.
It wasn't my first issue, but I remember the one that had all the card layouts for the memory game in the hut. With just a couple cards, you could determine the layout of the rest of the cards. It was great.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
It was so long ago, but I want to say Stereo Review. It was something like $4.99 for a year.
It could also have been Popular Photography.
I also vaguely remember a subscription that had ads in the back for adult videos, and such. It was a mainstream magazine, and it had a perforated edge on the advertising section, which had to be torn off before you could see the ads. Bizarre.
It could also have been Popular Photography.
I also vaguely remember a subscription that had ads in the back for adult videos, and such. It was a mainstream magazine, and it had a perforated edge on the advertising section, which had to be torn off before you could see the ads. Bizarre.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,699
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
Children's Digest. It had a few pages of Tintin in Tibet in every issue. It wasn't until I read the albums that I realized that they had censored the panels about the Captain's drinking.
The first subscription I bought with my own money was Mad. I was ten.
The first subscription I bought with my own money was Mad. I was ten.
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Re: What was your first magazine subscription?
Probably Games Magazine or Baseball Digest. Games went under when I still had issues left on my subscription, and I think they offered some kind of half-assed make-good that I didn’t bother with.
I assume Baseball Digest is Dead by now, but I ran across an issue like 20 years after I stopped reading it, and it looked exactly the same. Only the players had changed.
I assume Baseball Digest is Dead by now, but I ran across an issue like 20 years after I stopped reading it, and it looked exactly the same. Only the players had changed.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off