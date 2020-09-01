Re: What was your first magazine subscription?

I first subscribed to WCW Magazine. I had it in like their final year or so (2000-2001). I think what may have happened is my full subscription wasnt fulfilled and WWF offered a subscription to their magazine as a way to make up for it. That may or may have not been the case I dont exactly remember, but either way I had WWF/WWE Magazine in like 2001-2002 I think. I may have had Rolling Stone but cant remember for certain. I also had Empire for a year or two. I think that was around 2012-2013 or maybe 2014. Ive also had Game Informer off and on (my subscription actually just ended last month). I also believe that when I was younger my grandparents had gotten my brother and I a subscription to a faith based magazine, Guideposts.

