Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.

   
01-08-20, 08:48 PM
Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Just trying to balance things out here at DVD Talk.

I'll start: Adam Driver is both really ugly and really hot.
01-08-20, 09:11 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Kevin Kline is mega-lucky to have snagged a hottie like Phoebe Cates.
01-08-20, 09:25 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
I was really surprised to see Dan Aykroyd in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
01-08-20, 09:32 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Steve Buscemi is one creepy looking dude.
01-08-20, 09:33 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
Steve Buscemi is one creepy looking dude.
But who else could possibly star in a John Waters biopic if there ever is one???
01-08-20, 09:37 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Originally Posted by Abob Teff View Post
I was really surprised to see Dan Aykroyd in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
This is absolutely hilarious. Well played!
01-08-20, 09:41 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are damn handsome and get better with age.
01-08-20, 09:42 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Rush Limbaugh looks like the Blob.
01-08-20, 09:51 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Originally Posted by tommyp007 View Post
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are damn handsome and get better with age.
Absolutely
01-08-20, 09:55 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
Originally Posted by tommyp007 View Post
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are damn handsome and get better with age.
Some things just aren't fair... Having said that, they both seem nice enough, so there's that.
01-08-20, 09:56 PM
Re: Comment on a male celebrity's appearance.
If there was a female thread I would participate
