View Poll Results: Do you think New Year's Day should be a national holiday?
Yes
0
0%
No
100.00%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Why is New Year's Day a national holiday?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,252
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Why is New Year's Day a national holiday?
It just occurred to me, it's not historical or religious. it's just the 1st day of a new year. just another day change. maybe celebrate, that's fine. but, schools closed. no mail, fed closed, etc. Why all that if it really doesn't have much significance except new day of the Gregorian calendar?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off