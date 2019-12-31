DVD Talk Forum

Happy New 2020 decade Other
Happy New Year boys and girls!
First and foremost I hope we make it to another year of existence
And i hope you fulfill all your New year goals
but word of advice set the bar low so you can check mark it fast
mine is to watch " The Muppets Christmas Carol"

also if we are here in the next decade it be kinda cool to guess where technology will be a few years from now. Like maybe we finally make it to Mars
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other
Why is always Mars that everyone wants to get to? Always wondered about that. Is that cause Matt Damon conquered it first?

Happy New Year to you Nando and all those other pesky Otters out there!
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
Why is always Mars that everyone wants to get to? Always wondered about that. Is that cause Matt Damon conquered it first?

Happy New Year to you Nando and all those other pesky Otters out there!
It's the most inhabitable.

Anyhow.. Happy New Year everyone
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other

Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other

I'm staying in Hope to be able to make a post here a year from tonight! Happy New Year Otters!

Love,
Vibs and the Puddymases
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other
HB, Bitches! Yeah, I wished y'all mofos Happy Birthday.
