Happy New 2020 decade Other

Happy New Year boys and girls!

First and foremost I hope we make it to another year of existence

And i hope you fulfill all your New year goals

but word of advice set the bar low so you can check mark it fast

mine is to watch " The Muppets Christmas Carol"



also if we are here in the next decade it be kinda cool to guess where technology will be a few years from now. Like maybe we finally make it to Mars