Happy New 2020 decade Other
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Melbourne, FL
Posts: 4,409
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Happy New 2020 decade Other
Happy New Year boys and girls!
First and foremost I hope we make it to another year of existence
And i hope you fulfill all your New year goals
but word of advice set the bar low so you can check mark it fast
mine is to watch " The Muppets Christmas Carol"
also if we are here in the next decade it be kinda cool to guess where technology will be a few years from now. Like maybe we finally make it to Mars
First and foremost I hope we make it to another year of existence
And i hope you fulfill all your New year goals
but word of advice set the bar low so you can check mark it fast
mine is to watch " The Muppets Christmas Carol"
also if we are here in the next decade it be kinda cool to guess where technology will be a few years from now. Like maybe we finally make it to Mars
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,699
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other
Why is always Mars that everyone wants to get to? Always wondered about that. Is that cause Matt Damon conquered it first?
Happy New Year to you Nando and all those other pesky Otters out there!
Happy New Year to you Nando and all those other pesky Otters out there!
#3
DVD Talk Ruler
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,479
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 13,960
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Happy New 2020 decade Other
I'm staying in Hope to be able to make a post here a year from tonight! Happy New Year Otters!
Love,
Vibs and the Puddymases
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off