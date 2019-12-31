View Poll Results: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Twenty Twenty
5
100.00%
Two Thousand Twenty
0
0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
#4
Premium Member
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: NYC
Posts: 16,988
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
So I guess it's not the format I always used, but used starting in 2010.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 20,656
Likes: 0
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 20,656
Likes: 0
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Mostly referred to it as "O-One". I don't know, felt like saying the last 2 digits in that format worked until 2009. After that it felt weird to not say the full year. If I were talking about something that happened in 2005, I'd say "back in O-Five". But if I were talking about something from 2014, I wouldn't say "back in fourteen", I'd say "back in twenty-fourteen". Not sure why that is.
So I guess it's not the format I always used, but used starting in 2010.
So I guess it's not the format I always used, but used starting in 2010.
When referring to past years, I say "Two-thousand and ..."
When referring to the present or future years, I say "Twenty-XXXX".
No idea ...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off