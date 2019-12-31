DVD Talk Forum

When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?

   
Old 12-31-19, 04:30 PM
When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Old 12-31-19, 04:33 PM
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Twenty-Twenty

Same format I've always used.
Old 12-31-19, 04:34 PM
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Emm-Emm-Ecks-Ecks
Old 12-31-19, 04:39 PM
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Originally Posted by Goat3001 View Post
Twenty-Twenty

Same format I've always used.
What did you say for 2001?
Old 12-31-19, 04:44 PM
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
When I look back, it will be with Twenty-Twenty hindsight ...
Old 12-31-19, 04:45 PM
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
What did you say for 2001?
Mostly referred to it as "O-One". I don't know, felt like saying the last 2 digits in that format worked until 2009. After that it felt weird to not say the full year. If I were talking about something that happened in 2005, I'd say "back in O-Five". But if I were talking about something from 2014, I wouldn't say "back in fourteen", I'd say "back in twenty-fourteen". Not sure why that is.

So I guess it's not the format I always used, but used starting in 2010.
Old 12-31-19, 04:45 PM
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
What did you say for 2001?
Twooooo-One.

OR

I still admire it's technical achievements, but I still don't care for how far it goes in its abstractionism.
Old 12-31-19, 04:50 PM
Re: When referring to the year, how will you say "2020"?
Originally Posted by Goat3001 View Post
Mostly referred to it as "O-One". I don't know, felt like saying the last 2 digits in that format worked until 2009. After that it felt weird to not say the full year. If I were talking about something that happened in 2005, I'd say "back in O-Five". But if I were talking about something from 2014, I wouldn't say "back in fourteen", I'd say "back in twenty-fourteen". Not sure why that is.

So I guess it's not the format I always used, but used starting in 2010.
Reading this made me realize something that I do and never thought about it before ... I looked at that and read it as "Two-thousand-and-fourteen" but I know I never said that. Then I thought of today as the last day of "Twenty-nineteen" and that tomorrow I would look back on "Two-thousand-nineteen".

When referring to past years, I say "Two-thousand and ..."
When referring to the present or future years, I say "Twenty-XXXX".

No idea ...
