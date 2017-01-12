Re: How long have you lived at your current place?

16 years so far. The plan was for it to be a starter home, but it still meets our needs after all this time, and Im glad we held onto it for this long since the neighborhood has really turned around and built up. Similar houses are now going for over 3x of our purchase price, and usually sell within a month or two.



It would be nice to have more space (and more bedrooms) to host more people more often, so we may finally upgrade within the next few years.