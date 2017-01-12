DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: How long at current place?
less than 5 years
2
20.00%
5 to 10 years
2
20.00%
more than 10 less than 20
1
10.00%
20 to 30
2
20.00%
30 or more
3
30.00%
Old 12-31-19, 11:37 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: the 870
Posts: 21,231
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
How long have you lived at your current place?
tonight will be 20 years
I didn't have the carpet (now gone) installed, they ordered it over the Christmas week so I had to wait a month, but I moved in anyway to avoid another month of rent at the apartment
hard to believe that in less than a decade i'll have this place paid off
Old 12-31-19, 11:47 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: NYC
Posts: 16,983
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: How long have you lived at your current place?
I closed on my house on 12/1/17 - so it's been just over 2 years and..... only 28 more years of payments to go!
Old 12-31-19, 11:53 AM
Enormous Genitals
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 33,207
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: How long have you lived at your current place?
22 years. I don't like to move.
Old 12-31-19, 12:00 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Posts: 5,381
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: How long have you lived at your current place?
16 years so far. The plan was for it to be a starter home, but it still meets our needs after all this time, and Im glad we held onto it for this long since the neighborhood has really turned around and built up. Similar houses are now going for over 3x of our purchase price, and usually sell within a month or two.

It would be nice to have more space (and more bedrooms) to host more people more often, so we may finally upgrade within the next few years.
Old 12-31-19, 12:02 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,257
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: How long have you lived at your current place?
Just over 5 years.

I would be content not to move again for a very long time.
Old 12-31-19, 12:04 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 15,792
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: How long have you lived at your current place?
Coming up on 34 years.
