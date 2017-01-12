View Poll Results: How long at current place?
less than 5 years
2
20.00%
5 to 10 years
2
20.00%
more than 10 less than 20
1
10.00%
20 to 30
2
20.00%
30 or more
3
30.00%
Voters: 10. You may not vote on this poll
How long have you lived at your current place?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: the 870
Posts: 21,231
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
How long have you lived at your current place?
tonight will be 20 years
I didn't have the carpet (now gone) installed, they ordered it over the Christmas week so I had to wait a month, but I moved in anyway to avoid another month of rent at the apartment
hard to believe that in less than a decade i'll have this place paid off
I didn't have the carpet (now gone) installed, they ordered it over the Christmas week so I had to wait a month, but I moved in anyway to avoid another month of rent at the apartment
hard to believe that in less than a decade i'll have this place paid off
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: How long have you lived at your current place?
16 years so far. The plan was for it to be a starter home, but it still meets our needs after all this time, and Im glad we held onto it for this long since the neighborhood has really turned around and built up. Similar houses are now going for over 3x of our purchase price, and usually sell within a month or two.
It would be nice to have more space (and more bedrooms) to host more people more often, so we may finally upgrade within the next few years.
It would be nice to have more space (and more bedrooms) to host more people more often, so we may finally upgrade within the next few years.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off