'When You See It...' Picture

   
'When You See It...' Picture
So normally it is easy for me to find the ??? in the 'When You See It' pictures but this one has me stumped. Thinking it has to do with something with the backpack of the man crouching but since its not obvious it might not be it. Any help?


Re: 'When You See It...' Picture
It's super obvious. Not sure how you missed it.
Spoiler:

Spoiler:
Geeeeze!



﻿I mean if you really looked it would take you like a second to find!


﻿
