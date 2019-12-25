DVD purchases that let you down?

Has anyone here had a DVD disappointment, not from the actual movie, but from the DVD itself?



I recently bought "Rise of the planet of the apes" brand new, and it wasn't in mint condition.



It has a few minor scratches on it, and I know what you're thinking: "Well, it probably wasn't resting securely in the platform".



No, it was perfectly secured when I took it out, so it hadn't been shaking around in there.

​​​​

I have heard some horror stories (once anyway) about someone who made a DVD purchase, and the disc wasn't even inside.



But I digress. Three scratches are three scratches. Better luck next time, I guess.



Edit: Luckily, the scratches weren't enough to make the film skip.

But I'm still disappointed.