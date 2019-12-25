DVD Talk Forum

DVD purchases that let you down?

DVD purchases that let you down?

   
12-25-19, 03:51 PM
DVD purchases that let you down?
Has anyone here had a DVD disappointment, not from the actual movie, but from the DVD itself?

I recently bought "Rise of the planet of the apes" brand new, and it wasn't in mint condition.

It has a few minor scratches on it, and I know what you're thinking: "Well, it probably wasn't resting securely in the platform".

No, it was perfectly secured when I took it out, so it hadn't been shaking around in there.
I have heard some horror stories (once anyway) about someone who made a DVD purchase, and the disc wasn't even inside.

But I digress. Three scratches are three scratches. Better luck next time, I guess.

Edit: Luckily, the scratches weren't enough to make the film skip.
But I'm still disappointed.
12-25-19, 03:57 PM
Re: DVD purchases that let you down?
More disappointing is buying a large box set and finding half of the discs badly scuffed. Happens more often than you think in music box sets. Always a pain because you never know if the scuffs affect play without going through an entire set.
12-25-19, 04:03 PM
Re: DVD purchases that let you down?
Many Simpsons dvd sets came that way,at least for me. Blamed on poor packaging

Also had problems with the original POTA box set.
12-25-19, 04:20 PM
Re: DVD purchases that let you down?
What's a DVD dad?
