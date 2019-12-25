DVD Talk Forum

Junking a car?

Junking a car?

   
Old 12-25-19, 01:30 PM
Junking a car?
I need to junk my car and have one question.

Can a junkyard retrieve the title to the car.

I know I have it somewhere in my house but might take time too find it.

I remember junking a car before I could have sworn that they retrieved the title.
Old 12-25-19, 01:39 PM
Re: Junking a car?
Call them and ask.
