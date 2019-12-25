2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread

I didn't see one of these threads yet, so I'll start one.Simple Christmas here this year. We've been trying to declutter the house, and money was tight this year.I got a Carolina Panthers wooden totem pole, The Beautiful Ones Prince book, a new chef's knife, Madden 20 for XBOX One, a new Panthers tshirt and another casual long sleeved winter shirt, plus candy in the stocking.Kid got a XBOX One, 2 headsets and a 2nd controller, some scarves, a lunchbox and some Steven Universe stuff.I got the wife some shoes and an Amazon gift card and candy and small stuff in her stocking.Unexpected joint gift when our clothes dryer bit the dust a few days ago and we replaced it.