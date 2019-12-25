2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
I didn't see one of these threads yet, so I'll start one.
Simple Christmas here this year. We've been trying to declutter the house, and money was tight this year.
I got a Carolina Panthers wooden totem pole, The Beautiful Ones Prince book, a new chef's knife, Madden 20 for XBOX One, a new Panthers tshirt and another casual long sleeved winter shirt, plus candy in the stocking.
Kid got a XBOX One, 2 headsets and a 2nd controller, some scarves, a lunchbox and some Steven Universe stuff.
I got the wife some shoes and an Amazon gift card and candy and small stuff in her stocking.
Unexpected joint gift when our clothes dryer bit the dust a few days ago and we replaced it.
So far:
From my Parents
Snow Pants
Three different shirts (long sleeved, pullovers)
Pajama pants
The Simpsons: The Complete Nineteenth Season
From my Brother
Long sleeved pullover type shirt
$25 Fandango gift card
$50 Amazon gift card
From my Grandparents
$1,000 check
Got travel stuff for my next cruise, Amazon fire tv cube, lots of house stuff, 49ers gear, and lots of star wars socks
Surprised I got more gifts this year. I dont know why haha
From a few college friends:
Mission Impossible 4K box set
G-Shock watch
From my childhood friend:
$100 GC at Hotels.com
Hard Rock Brussels T-Shirt
From my sister:
New jacket
$100 Fandango GC
From my Mom:
$50 Cheesecake Factory GC
$50 Gap GC
$50 Target GC
From one of my colleagues:
Critters BD box set
Lionel Richie Live in Vegas CD
