DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread

Other Talk

2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread

   
12-25-19, 01:25 PM
2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
I didn't see one of these threads yet, so I'll start one.

Simple Christmas here this year. We've been trying to declutter the house, and money was tight this year.

I got a Carolina Panthers wooden totem pole, The Beautiful Ones Prince book, a new chef's knife, Madden 20 for XBOX One, a new Panthers tshirt and another casual long sleeved winter shirt, plus candy in the stocking.

Kid got a XBOX One, 2 headsets and a 2nd controller, some scarves, a lunchbox and some Steven Universe stuff.

I got the wife some shoes and an Amazon gift card and candy and small stuff in her stocking.

Unexpected joint gift when our clothes dryer bit the dust a few days ago and we replaced it.
12-25-19, 01:29 PM
Re: 2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
Library of America Kurt Vonnegut boxed set.
12-25-19, 01:42 PM
Re: 2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
So far:

From my Parents
Snow Pants
Three different shirts (long sleeved, pullovers)
Pajama pants
The Simpsons: The Complete Nineteenth Season

From my Brother
Long sleeved pullover type shirt
$25 Fandango gift card
$50 Amazon gift card

From my Grandparents
$1,000 check

12-25-19, 01:53 PM
Re: 2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
Got travel stuff for my next cruise, Amazon fire tv cube, lots of house stuff, 49ers gear, and lots of star wars socks


Surprised I got more gifts this year. I dont know why haha
12-25-19, 02:20 PM
Re: 2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
I got the flu.
12-25-19, 02:29 PM
Re: 2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
From a few college friends:

Mission Impossible 4K box set

G-Shock watch

From my childhood friend:

$100 GC at Hotels.com

Hard Rock Brussels T-Shirt

From my sister:

New jacket

$100 Fandango GC

From my Mom:

$50 Cheesecake Factory GC

$50 Gap GC

$50 Target GC

From one of my colleagues:

Critters BD box set

Lionel Richie Live in Vegas CD
12-25-19, 02:44 PM
Re: 2019 What did YOU get for Christmas thread
Money, Hitman 2 and a bottle of bourbon.
