What's your worst first day....?
Just thinking how the first day at a new school or work or even apartment or new house for example can turn out to be a real disaster. I recall my first day of both primary and middle school and getting into first fights both times. Not the best of starts.
Interested to hear the worst "first day" stories if anyone has them.
I was a real mama's girl, so the first day of kindergarten was awful for me. It was almost fifty years ago but I still remember seeing my mom leave and bawling.
