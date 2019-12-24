DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What's your worst first day....?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

What's your worst first day....?

   
Old 12-24-19, 10:31 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
james2025a's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 5,094
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
What's your worst first day....?
Just thinking how the first day at a new school or work or even apartment or new house for example can turn out to be a real disaster. I recall my first day of both primary and middle school and getting into first fights both times. Not the best of starts.

Interested to hear the worst "first day" stories if anyone has them.
james2025a is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-19, 10:38 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 13,945
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: What's your worst first day....?
I was a real mama's girl, so the first day of kindergarten was awful for me. It was almost fifty years ago but I still remember seeing my mom leave and bawling.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Christmas Feelings

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.