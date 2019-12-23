So, I am converting my house to Solar

I have been thinking about this for a few years and we decided to pull the trigger for a few reasons



1) We bought a house that we plan on being our last house

2) No gas here, so everything including the heater runs on electric

3) I hope to retire in about 10 years and having a very small or no electric bill will give us more money for fun stuff

4) Tax credits ramping down and we would otherwise be getting a tax bill this year

5) Figured out that based on current energy rates and usage, it would pay off in about 6.5 years. I am assuming energy rates will increase, so perhaps sooner.

6) Just general comfort, we live in Texas and during the summer, I can crank up the AC more than now without worrying about the bill that comes with it

7) At one point we had an electric car (when Leaf's were leasing for $199/month) ... we no longer have it, but might look at getting another electric car at some point in the future and charging that would essentially be free

8) Where we live averages 232 days of sun a year, so with what we put on the roof, we should generate enough to offset the non sun days and evenings and end up paying $0 per year +/- $100



We had 40 panels put up last week, waiting on the electric company to come and do some sort of inspection and do whatever tweaks they need to do on their meter. Hopefully that will happen by the end of the year so we can start using the panels



Anyway, looking forward to the getting these things cranking