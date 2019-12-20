View Poll Results: Christmas is
Mostly a happy season
2
33.33%
Mostly a sad season
0
0%
Neither, I continue my business as usual
4
66.67%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
Christmas Feelings
Christmas Feelings
So I love the Christmas season and enjoy decorating the house and adding new lights or decorations to the house every year. But recently I was talking to a co-worker and asked if she had put up her tree yet. And she said "no I don't really do Christmas since my divorce and also my son is grown up now". The other day while talking to another co-worker he said he doesn't really put up a tree or decorate either and said "for you it makes sense because you have a family and kids, I'm alone so its not the same"
So it made me think maybe I shouldn't be spreading Christmas like confetti during this season. This is a sad season for many. It is also a time when you remember your loved ones who are not here anymore.
So my question to you is, its the season generally a happy or melancholic season
Re: Christmas Feelings
For me it's mostly happy, but my wife hates Christmas because of all the rat race finding presents and the crowds and the traffic. She didn't have the greatest experiences with Christmas as a kid growing up and that has jaded her in my opinion. It's fun for me, and I try to enjoy it as much as I can, but her hatred of it is frustrating for me at times.
