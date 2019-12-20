Christmas Feelings

So I love the Christmas season and enjoy decorating the house and adding new lights or decorations to the house every year. But recently I was talking to a co-worker and asked if she had put up her tree yet. And she said "no I don't really do Christmas since my divorce and also my son is grown up now". The other day while talking to another co-worker he said he doesn't really put up a tree or decorate either and said "for you it makes sense because you have a family and kids, I'm alone so its not the same"

So it made me think maybe I shouldn't be spreading Christmas like confetti during this season. This is a sad season for many. It is also a time when you remember your loved ones who are not here anymore.



So my question to you is, its the season generally a happy or melancholic season