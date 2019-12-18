Re: Your memories of the 2010's (2010-2019)

Still to early to tell, but I think we'll be looking back to the 2010s as a decade of financial prosperity, much like the '20s, '50s. and '90s were. 2010 and 2011 do not seem like a long time ago, those years seem like yesterday to me. The crash of '08 seems very recent. The rich get richer, the middle class has shrunk, the poor have gotten more rampant yet also have more wealth than they've ever had before due to health care, government programs, subsidizing and increasing their standard of living.



For me the 2010s were a time of personal prosperity. But for the nation, things seemed to get worse, especially in terms of the country being divided and in the slippery slope of Political Correctness (tm). Everything has become matchbox sensitive; anger is rampant, and people are as entitled and impatient as I've ever seen. This needs to improve or we're in BIG trouble in the 2020s and beyond. I have distanced myself from National events and watching / keeping up wirth the news, simply because it became harder and harder throughout the 2010s to tell what is real news and what is "fake news". All news seems to have an agenda, none is totally impartial without a hidden agenda. My trust is completely gone when it comes to any sort of news reporting at all.



I became more cynical and also more savvy during the decade. Perhaps also a bit more set in the ways as well. I can't help it when reference to the "fake" news decade. I've tended to pull away and become much less trusting of people rather than become closer or more trusting.



The 2010s was the decade where movies became commodity, throw-away products. Will there be any classic films of the 2010s when people from the 2050s and 2060s look back? Not sure, and I doubt it. Entertainment is throw away now, mere ephemeral fancies.



The 2010s wiill probably be seen as "the good old days" and the last robot-free decade, in terms of robots being in every home and running and affecting people's lives. Hopefully the 2010s will also be seen as the last decade of the ICE and the usering of a paradigm shift / new standard when it comes to automobiles and mobility.