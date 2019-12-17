View Poll Results: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Within minutes
38.89%
Within 30 minutes
0
0%
Within 1 hour
5.56%
Within 2-3 hours
5.56%
Over 3 hours or even days later -- I'm lazy at responding
0
0%
It really depends on how important it is, if not, I have no urgency to respond
50.00%
Voters: 18. You may not vote on this poll
How fast are you at responding to a text message?
How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Just curious.....How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Do you respond right away, or do you take your time? Does it depend on how important it is?
Or do you simply ignore it if you have nothing to say?
Or do you really take your time because you don't want to give the impression that you're always online and available to chat?
A friend of mine is absolutely terrible at responding to texts. He's sometimes taken days or even a week to respond.
A colleague of mine a few years ago would sometimes just send me random texts out of the blue. It did get a little annoying because it was mostly him rambling. I stopped responding and eventually he cooled off doing it.
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Wife usually prompts a fast response. Kids and family, when I have a moment and am not at my desk. Friends, depends on who it is and what they're asking about. Having an Apple Watch makes it very easy to shoot off a response, even in meetings.
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Typically I’m pretty quick at responding. Unless it’s a broad. I’ll wait I don’t want her to find out right away that I’m a loser with nothing to do.
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
I'm bad at responding at times. I get distracted by other things a lot. Sometimes when I'm at work, I get involved in a project and neglect text messages. Personal emails I'm even worse.
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Husband--as soon as I see it; kids -- within an hour or so, friends and other family--as soon as I feel like it, but generally within a day, Work--depends. I will admit to sometimes letting it go till I actually go in. I get a lot of scheduling texts that I assume they know I read.
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
I try to be reasonable, so the same-day if possible. If it's family, as soon as possible. My spouse and I are almost instantaneous nearly every time. Except the past hour, ironically.
I set up a free Google Voice number so I can get work text and voicemail without giving out my personal number, it's great. For work, if it's urgent, I'll respond as quickly as I can, otherwise I will let it sit a little. If it's my day off I do not respond, to build in healthy boundaries.
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 30,013
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Hours, sometimes the next day. And if you want a damn conversation, CALL. People who insist on conversing by text message are bloody annoying.
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Anywhere between immediately to never.
When I'm preoccupied (work/class/driving/cooking/gym/event/etc), then I typically don't even read the texts until I'm free. Sometimes this could mean several hours or all day. But if I'm not doing anything, then I try to reply ASAP if the text warrants it. If it's something stupid like a friend sending me memes, then that may get no response at all or a response like 2 weeks later.
