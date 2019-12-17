How fast are you at responding to a text message?

Just curious.....How fast are you at responding to a text message?



Do you respond right away, or do you take your time? Does it depend on how important it is?



Or do you simply ignore it if you have nothing to say?



Or do you really take your time because you don't want to give the impression that you're always online and available to chat?



A friend of mine is absolutely terrible at responding to texts. He's sometimes taken days or even a week to respond.



A colleague of mine a few years ago would sometimes just send me random texts out of the blue. It did get a little annoying because it was mostly him rambling. I stopped responding and eventually he cooled off doing it.