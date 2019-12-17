DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

How fast are you at responding to a text message?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics
View Poll Results: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Within minutes
7
38.89%
Within 30 minutes
0
0%
Within 1 hour
1
5.56%
Within 2-3 hours
1
5.56%
Over 3 hours or even days later -- I'm lazy at responding
0
0%
It really depends on how important it is, if not, I have no urgency to respond
9
50.00%
Voters: 18. You may not vote on this poll

How fast are you at responding to a text message?

   
Old 12-17-19, 05:13 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,551
How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Just curious.....How fast are you at responding to a text message?

Do you respond right away, or do you take your time? Does it depend on how important it is?

Or do you simply ignore it if you have nothing to say?

Or do you really take your time because you don't want to give the impression that you're always online and available to chat?

A friend of mine is absolutely terrible at responding to texts. He's sometimes taken days or even a week to respond.

A colleague of mine a few years ago would sometimes just send me random texts out of the blue. It did get a little annoying because it was mostly him rambling. I stopped responding and eventually he cooled off doing it.
Last edited by DJariya; 12-17-19 at 05:29 PM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 05:45 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 33,726
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Usually right away unless I can't get to my phone like at a movie
TomOpus is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 05:55 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,658
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Wife usually prompts a fast response. Kids and family, when I have a moment and am not at my desk. Friends, depends on who it is and what they're asking about. Having an Apple Watch makes it very easy to shoot off a response, even in meetings.
E Unit is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 06:19 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 18,851
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Within minutes when Im free typically. If Im working or busy its when I get a chance.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 06:22 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,238
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Typically I’m pretty quick at responding. Unless it’s a broad. I’ll wait I don’t want her to find out right away that I’m a loser with nothing to do.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 06:51 PM
  #6  
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 31,729
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
I'm bad at responding at times. I get distracted by other things a lot. Sometimes when I'm at work, I get involved in a project and neglect text messages. Personal emails I'm even worse.
VinVega is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 06:56 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tasha99's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 5,872
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Husband--as soon as I see it; kids -- within an hour or so, friends and other family--as soon as I feel like it, but generally within a day, Work--depends. I will admit to sometimes letting it go till I actually go in. I get a lot of scheduling texts that I assume they know I read.
tasha99 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 07:03 PM
  #8  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 8,942
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
I try to be reasonable, so the same-day if possible. If it's family, as soon as possible. My spouse and I are almost instantaneous nearly every time. Except the past hour, ironically.

I set up a free Google Voice number so I can get work text and voicemail without giving out my personal number, it's great. For work, if it's urgent, I'll respond as quickly as I can, otherwise I will let it sit a little. If it's my day off I do not respond, to build in healthy boundaries.
story is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 07:27 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
AGuyNamedMike's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 15,263
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Pretty quick, because if I don't they might call me and I don't. want. that.
AGuyNamedMike is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 07:54 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 30,013
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Hours, sometimes the next day. And if you want a damn conversation, CALL. People who insist on conversing by text message are bloody annoying.
eXcentris is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 07:58 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Max Bottomtime's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Torrance, California
Posts: 4,749
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
For the most part, I delete texts without responding. Most are simply idle chatter.
Max Bottomtime is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 09:08 PM
  #12  
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
 
Trevor's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 34,786
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Originally Posted by Max Bottomtime View Post
For the most part, I delete texts without responding. Most are simply idle chatter.
I dont think Ive ever deleted a text.
Trevor is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 01:17 AM
  #13  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Max Bottomtime's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Torrance, California
Posts: 4,749
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
I've never saved one.
Max Bottomtime is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 01:21 AM
  #14  
Stealth Moderator
 
namja's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: In Transit, HQ
Posts: 25,001
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Anywhere between immediately to never.

When I'm preoccupied (work/class/driving/cooking/gym/event/etc), then I typically don't even read the texts until I'm free. Sometimes this could mean several hours or all day. But if I'm not doing anything, then I try to reply ASAP if the text warrants it. If it's something stupid like a friend sending me memes, then that may get no response at all or a response like 2 weeks later.
namja is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 02:30 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 3,676
Re: How fast are you at responding to a text message?
Never. I don't use / send text messages.
zyzzle is offline  
Reply
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Millions of Californians Will Go Dark in Biggest Fire Outage Yet

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.