View Poll Results: Which thread deserves the ultimate honor of TOTY?
viral woman yelling at cat meme, lets see those photoshops
5
50.00%
RIP classicman
2
20.00%
What is the best milkshake flavor?
0
0%
Dilemma: Thief at the Workplace Puts all Jobs at Risk... What Would You Do?
1
10.00%
What is this fruit? Is it safe to eat?
1
10.00%
Felicity Huffman (and dozens of others) arrested/charged with fraud - College Admissions
1
10.00%
It Was 20 Years Ago Today... (1999 Nostalgia)
0
0%
The 2019 TOTY Award Thread

   
Old 12-17-19, 11:41 AM
Admin-MemeCat
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 31,729
The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
The time has come. We must chose this year's TOTY. For those of you who live in caves, TOTY stands for Thread Of The Year. The winner will receive a custom title. Sorry, that's the best I got for now. Please vote for the thread that you believe has earns this prestigious honor. The voting will be open for one month from today.

For further reading: 2019 TOTY Nomination Thread

The Nominees:
1. viral woman yelling at cat meme, let’s see those photoshops
2. RIP classicman
3. What is the best milkshake flavor?
4. Dilemma: Thief at the Workplace Puts all Jobs at Risk... What Would You Do?
5. What is this fruit? Is it safe to eat?
6. Felicity Huffman (and dozens of others) arrested/charged with fraud - College Admissions
7. It Was 20 Years Ago Today... (1999 Nostalgia)
Old 12-17-19, 04:26 PM
Admin-MemeCat
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 31,729
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
I'm thinking about sticking this thread. I think it might fall by the wayside. I don't think a lot of people are going to post in it.
Old 12-17-19, 04:35 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 30,724
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
What a weak year.

/thread
Old 12-17-19, 05:21 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 33,726
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
The fruit thread had potential.
Old 12-17-19, 05:34 PM
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,499
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
Thief thread wins for me. Meme thread is great in some ways, but... ehh... it's ultimately just memes. Doesn't have that DVDTalk personality to it.
Old 12-17-19, 06:20 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,238
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
That’s why I don’t think I’ll vote for that one. It does have some good laughs though.
Old 12-17-19, 06:36 PM
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,029
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
I'm thinking about sticking this thread. I think it might fall by the wayside. I don't think a lot of people are going to post in it.
You know how in nature the pack will often leave runts to die?
Old 12-17-19, 09:52 PM
DVD Talk Ruler
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,468
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
I voted the classicman thread because I miss him and was really appreciative of wendersfan for letting us know.
Old 12-17-19, 10:00 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 7,893
Re: The 2019 TOTY Award Thread
I voted for the fruit thread. It the closest to resembling any of the winners of the past few years.
