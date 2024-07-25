Chappell Roan - Any fans here?

I didn't see a thread or even really any discussion about her here, so I decided to start one. I was introduced to Chappell Roan by my daughter in the last couple of months. My daughter generally doesn't like pop music, but she LOVES Chappell Roan. She assumed that I would like her too, based on the fact that I do like pop music and that she is openly a lesbian and very supportive of the LGBTQ community as as a whole. Her appearance is very drag inspired and she often has drag queens opening for her.I just want to say that my daughter was SO RIGHT about her. I have recently become kind of obsessed.Her album, "Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" came out last September to little fanfare, but her star has risen meteorically since then. The album is SO GOOD, and her sound is infections. She toured with Olivia Rodrigo early this year, and had a solo tour this summer in venues that were much too small for her given how quickly her star has risen. Her crowd overwhelmed one of the back up stages at Coachella this year. Kamala Harris even used her song "Femininomenon" in a tik tok video for her campaign this week.Just curious if we have fans here, since I know there is a contingent that loves female pop music here.Here's some stuff if you don't know her.Pink Pony Club appears on the album, and the video was actually posted 4 YEARS AGO and is only recently finding an audience, if you can believe it:Casual:HOT TO GO:My Kink is Karma:NPR Tiny Desk Concert:Her latest is "Good Luck, Babe!" which came out 3 months ago and will presumably be on an upcoming album, and is also amazing: