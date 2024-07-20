New Jack White Album - Deja Vu

Jack White released a new album yesterday out of nowhere and gave it away for free in record form to anyone who purchased anything in one of his record stores. The album had a label saying No Name on it but the youtube version i found labels it as Deja Vu. Its really good.



Video with album below. For some reason wouldnt work when i pasted it here. No word yet on a wider release.

