Katy Perry Records Female Empowerment Song Co-Produced by Accused Rapist Dr. Luke

Katy Perry Reportedly Chose to Reunite with Dr. Luke

It really is a woman’s world — specifically a woman named Katy Perry ’s world, in the new video for “Woman’s World.” And in that woman’s world, women — including Trisha Paytas in a quick cameo — can wear bikini topsdo construction work, not to mention drink whiskey, use urinals, drive monster trucks, and walk straight through glass. Gloria Steinem wishes! Perry dropped her much-anticipated comeback single and visual today, leading off her first album in four years,. It comes after a rollout that was lengthy in more than one way, with Perry first announcing the song on June 17 and later revealing the lyrics on a 500-foot dress at Paris Fashion Week. It also comes with a fair bit of controversy, after fans discovered that alleged abuser Dr. Luke co-produced the track . (Perry last worked with Luke on 2013’s, before Kesha accused him of sexual assault, but never disavowed him — in 2018, her lawyers said Kesha was making “outrageous lies” about Luke.) Uh,we lucky to be living in this woman’s world?Regardless, we’ll be getting more of it when Perry releaseson September 20. It’s her sixth album, following her 2020 release, and it’s also her first release since she left the American Idol judges’ table to “go out and find that pulse to my own beat.” Sounds like she found it on, which a press release describes as “an album with a lot of heart – and a lot of BPM.”____________________________________________ Katy Perry isn’t letting Dr. Luke be the one that got away. Rolling Stone reports that she is reuniting with the producer — who collaborated with Max Martin on past hits including “Last Friday Night,” “California Gurls,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and yes, “The One That Got Away” — for her next project, which has been nicknamedby fans. “Katy knew exactly the album she wanted to make and put together the team to make it happen,” a Capitol Records source told. “And that includes previous collaborators including Luke, Stargate, Max Martin, and Sarah Hudson, and some new heavy hitters such as Vaughn Oliver, Rocco Valdes, and Theron Thomas.” (Coincidentally, Oliver and Valdes produce for another K.P., Kim Petras.)Perry, who left American Idol to focus on new music, instructed her Instagram followers to “get ready to pop off” with her first album rollout in more than four years, starting with the July 11 release of lead single “Woman’s World.” Earlier this week, she teased the track by droppingof herself with metallic legs andto someesque lyrics: “Sexy, confident, so intelligent / She is heaven sent / So soft, so strong.” Hours after Perry posted the snippet, Kesha tweeted, “lol,” which some fans interpreted as a shady hint that Luke was involved. In 2014, Kesha accused Luke of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a party in 2005. He denied the allegations and countersued for defamation in a case that has since been settled. (During the course of the legal battle, Perry denied that Luke sexually assaulted her, a rumor Kesha and Lady Gaga claimed to have heard from an industry exec.) The full album credits aren’t out yet, but something tells us thatwon’t include a Kesha collab.