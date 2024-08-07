DVD Talk Forum

The Warning New All Female Heavy Rock Band

07-08-24, 10:07 AM
The Warning New All Female Heavy Rock Band
Is there hope that rock is not dead?

We have to import from Mexico since nobody in the U.S. is playing this music for the younger generations.



07-08-24, 10:43 AM
Re: The Warning New All Female Heavy Rock Band
Damn. Sound good.
07-08-24, 10:46 AM
Re: The Warning New All Female Heavy Rock Band
New? They've been around a decade when they were first doing covers on Youtube.

There's a newer generation rockin' out...


Yoyoka and Ellen Alaverdyanare badasses..
