The Warning New All Female Heavy Rock Band
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The Warning New All Female Heavy Rock Band
Damn. Sound good.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The Warning New All Female Heavy Rock Band
New? They've been around a decade when they were first doing covers on Youtube.
There's a newer generation rockin' out...
Yoyoka and Ellen Alaverdyanare badasses..
