Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
Prayers go out to you Ann. I hope you beat this! 🥲
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...ur-1235937757/
Well that's shitty news. I hope for the best, for her!
That's a bummer. Prayers up!
Glad I went to see them around two months ago. I mainly went because Cheap Trick was opening but Heart was very good too. Ann did most of the show sitting though.
She is very optimistic and is viewing this as a pause and not a cancelation. She plans to tour in 2025
Hope she recovers, but at age 74 and unable to hit those upper registers in their big hits already, it will be challenging, but I believe she can do it. I saw Heart a couple times during their 80s era, one of the great rock bands for sure
I hope she recovers too. She and Nancy had buried the hatchet and I was looking forward to seeing them together, finally.
