Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled

   
Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
Prayers go out to you Ann. I hope you beat this! 🥲


https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...ur-1235937757/
Re: Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
Well that's shitty news. I hope for the best, for her!
Re: Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
That's a bummer. Prayers up!
Re: Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
Glad I went to see them around two months ago. I mainly went because Cheap Trick was opening but Heart was very good too. Ann did most of the show sitting though.
Re: Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
She is very optimistic and is viewing this as a pause and not a cancelation. She plans to tour in 2025
Re: Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
Hope she recovers, but at age 74 and unable to hit those upper registers in their big hits already, it will be challenging, but I believe she can do it. I saw Heart a couple times during their 80s era, one of the great rock bands for sure
Re: Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, tour cancelled
I hope she recovers too. She and Nancy had buried the hatchet and I was looking forward to seeing them together, finally.
