DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

New collaboration between dArtagnan and Mägo de Oz

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

New collaboration between dArtagnan and Mägo de Oz

   
Old 06-30-24, 02:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,580
Received 691 Likes on 537 Posts
New collaboration between dArtagnan and Mägo de Oz
Dunno if any here might be fans of dArtagnan or Mägo de Oz, but they just released a music video together called "Mosqueteros," featuring Mägo de Oz' new lead singer, Rafa Blas.

RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
The Official "I'm finally embarrassed to be a KISS fan" thread.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.