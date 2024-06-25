DVD Talk Forum

Shifty Shellshock, legendary voice behind Butterfly dies shockingly at 49

   
Shifty Shellshock, legendary voice behind Butterfly dies shockingly at 49
https://people.com/shifty-shellshock-crazy-town-frontman-dead-at-49-8668719

Who could have seen this coming?
