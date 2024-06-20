Justin Timberlake's Drunk Driving Arrest
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,802
Received 451 Likes on 329 Posts
Justin Timberlake's Drunk Driving Arrest
https://apnews.com/article/justin-ti...57fe9ef6b7fb18
I have seen the news surrounding Justin Timberlake's DWI and in the mugshot I see someone who looks broken and knows he fucked up pretty badly. After seeing the news stories, youtube videos, and memes I really wonder is he that hated now and considered washed up? I know Brittany Spears fans don't like him after the allegations in her book. There really is no excuse for drunk driving especially now in the age of rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.
I have seen the news surrounding Justin Timberlake's DWI and in the mugshot I see someone who looks broken and knows he fucked up pretty badly. After seeing the news stories, youtube videos, and memes I really wonder is he that hated now and considered washed up? I know Brittany Spears fans don't like him after the allegations in her book. There really is no excuse for drunk driving especially now in the age of rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.
Last edited by Bluelitespecial; 06-20-24 at 11:04 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Beyond the Rim
Posts: 5,194
Received 512 Likes on 357 Posts
Re: Justin Timberlake's Drunk Driving Arrest
https://apnews.com/article/justin-ti...57fe9ef6b7fb18
I have seen the news surrounding Justin Timberlake's DWI and in the mugshot I see someone who looks broken and knows he fucked up pretty badly. After seeing the news stories, youtube videos, and memes I really wonder is he that hated now and considered washed up? I know Brittany Spears fans don't like him after the allegations in her book. There really is no excuse for drunk driving especially now in the age of rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.
I have seen the news surrounding Justin Timberlake's DWI and in the mugshot I see someone who looks broken and knows he fucked up pretty badly. After seeing the news stories, youtube videos, and memes I really wonder is he that hated now and considered washed up? I know Brittany Spears fans don't like him after the allegations in her book. There really is no excuse for drunk driving especially now in the age of rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.
He refused the breathalyzer plus 2 traffic charges (running stop sign and not staying in lane).
Dumbass.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,802
Received 451 Likes on 329 Posts
Re: Justin Timberlake's Drunk Driving Arrest
Is life really that hard when you've been married to Jessica Biel since 2012, have two kids, and a net worth of $250 million dollars?
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,774
Received 1,966 Likes on 1,308 Posts
Re: Justin Timberlake's Drunk Driving Arrest
Addiction doesn't care who you are.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,194
Received 6,512 Likes on 4,453 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off