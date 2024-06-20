Justin Timberlake's Drunk Driving Arrest

I have seen the news surrounding Justin Timberlake's DWI and in the mugshot I see someone who looks broken and knows he fucked up pretty badly. After seeing the news stories, youtube videos, and memes I really wonder is he that hated now and considered washed up? I know Brittany Spears fans don't like him after the allegations in her book. There really is no excuse for drunk driving especially now in the age of rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.