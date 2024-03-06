DVD Talk Forum

Brother Marquis (2 Live Crew) Dead @52

Music Talk

Brother Marquis (2 Live Crew) Dead @52

   
06-03-24, 05:40 PM
Brother Marquis (2 Live Crew) Dead @52
Brother Marquis -- a longtime member of 2 Live Crew -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
The rapper passed away Monday -- this according to the group's official social media accounts ... which noted he "went to the upper room." 2LC's manager confirmed his death to us, but didn't have any further details on the cause or manner.
https://www.tmz.com/2024/06/03/2-liv...uis-dead-dies/
06-04-24, 10:38 PM
Re: Brother Marquis (2 Live Crew) Dead @52
Dam I was just thinking about 2 Live Crew

RIP to the dick almighty.

Now he and Fresh Kid Ice are gone
06-06-24, 01:08 PM
Re: Brother Marquis (2 Live Crew) Dead @52
I was shocked to see he was only 58, because he seemed to be older than me. And that is because he was older than me, he was 58.
06-06-24, 10:47 PM
Re: Brother Marquis (2 Live Crew) Dead @52
Any news on the cause of death?
