Brother Marquis (2 Live Crew) Dead @52
Brother Marquis -- a longtime member of 2 Live Crew -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
The rapper passed away Monday -- this according to the group's official social media accounts ... which noted he "went to the upper room." 2LC's manager confirmed his death to us, but didn't have any further details on the cause or manner.
Dam I was just thinking about 2 Live Crew
RIP to the dick almighty.
Now he and Fresh Kid Ice are gone
I was shocked to see he was only 58, because he seemed to be older than me. And that is because he was older than me, he was 58.
Any news on the cause of death?
