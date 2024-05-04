DVD Talk Forum

Orville Peck
I've been a fan since I saw him a few years ago at a festival, his last album was brilliant.
I was also somewhat aware of the song he did with Shania.

He has a new single out with Willie Nelson on it

Video -

History of the song

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cowboy..._of_Each_Other

Going to see him in Salt Lake City in August.

He also does an exceptional cover of Born This Way the Lady Gaga song.

He's an interesting story, the masks are fun, but his identity is known

https://chicagoreader.com/music/orvi...daniel-pitout/

