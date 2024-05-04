Orville Peck
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Palm Springs and Los Angeles
Posts: 23,179
Received 106 Likes on 95 Posts
Orville Peck
I've been a fan since I saw him a few years ago at a festival, his last album was brilliant.
I was also somewhat aware of the song he did with Shania.
He has a new single out with Willie Nelson on it
Video -
History of the song
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cowboy..._of_Each_Other
Going to see him in Salt Lake City in August.
He also does an exceptional cover of Born This Way the Lady Gaga song.
He's an interesting story, the masks are fun, but his identity is known
https://chicagoreader.com/music/orvi...daniel-pitout/
I was also somewhat aware of the song he did with Shania.
He has a new single out with Willie Nelson on it
Video -
History of the song
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cowboy..._of_Each_Other
Going to see him in Salt Lake City in August.
He also does an exceptional cover of Born This Way the Lady Gaga song.
He's an interesting story, the masks are fun, but his identity is known
https://chicagoreader.com/music/orvi...daniel-pitout/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off