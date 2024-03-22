Black Sabbath Anno Domini Tony Martin 1989-1995 Box set 5/31/2024
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 23,159
Received 697 Likes on 569 Posts
Black Sabbath Anno Domini Tony Martin 1989-1995 Box set 5/31/2024
Any fondness for this maybe long forgotten era of Sabbath?
https://store.rhino.com/en/rhino-sto...497834525.html
Rhino explores this prolific period from the godfathers of heavy metal in a new collection that brings four albums back into print after an extended absence. The ANNO DOMINI 1989-1995 4LP and 4CD sets contain newly remastered versions of HEADLESS CROSS (1989), TYR (1990), and CROSS PURPOSES (1994), plus a new version of FORBIDDEN (1995) that guitarist Tony Iommi remixed specially for the collection.
Several albums make their vinyl debut in the LP version of ANNO DOMINI, while the CD version contains three exclusive bonus tracks: the B-side Cloak & Dagger and the Japan-only releases Whats The Use and Loser Gets It All. A booklet comes with the set featuring photos, artwork, and liner notes by Hugh Gilmour. The collection also contains a Headless Cross poster and a replica concert book from the Headless Cross Tour.
ANNO DOMINI picks up Black Sabbaths story in 1989, two decades and multiple lineup changes into the bands groundbreaking career as metal originators. At the time, membership had solidified around riffmaster and founding member Tony Iommi, legendary drummer Cozy Powell (Jeff Beck, Rainbow, Whitesnake), singer Tony Martin, and longtime Black Sabbath collaborator and keyboardist Geoff Nicholls (Quartz, Bandy Legs).
The group originally released HEADLESS CROSS in 1989 on I.R.S. Records, the first of four albums Sabbath recorded for the label. Praised by fans and critics alike, the bands 14th studio release produced three singles: Devil And Daughter, Call Of The Wild, and the title track. Bassist Neil Murray (Whitesnake, Gary Moore) joined for the Headless Cross Tour and stayed to record Sabbaths next album, 1990s Tyr. Named for the Norse god of war, the album explores similar mythological themes in songs like The Battle Of Tyr and Valhalla. On The Sabbath Stones, the band channels Old Testament fire and brimstone into a classic bruiser.
In 1992, following a successful world tour, this incarnation of Black Sabbath was put on hold when the band reunited temporarily with Ronnie James Dio. Two years later, Martin and Nicholls were back in the studio with Iommi to record 1994s CROSS PURPOSES. The band was completed with the addition of founding Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bobby Rondinelli of Rainbow.
The Tyr-era Black Sabbath lineup reunited in 1995 when Powell and Murray returned to record FORBIDDEN. It was the bands 18th studio album, and its last for nearly 20 years. (In 2013, Iommi, Osbourne and Butler released Black Sabbaths final studio album, 13.) FORBIDDEN, produced by Ernie C of Body Count, the hard rock band fronted by rapper/actor/Sabbath fan Ice-T, who appears on the song Illusion Of Power. Since its release, sonically improving the album has been one of Iommis pet projects.
He explains, I was never happy with the guitar sound, and Cozy was definitely never happy with the drum sound So, I thought it would be nice to do it for him in a way. He adds, I just felt that, without changing any of the songs, there was an opportunity to go back and bring out some of the sounds and make it more what people would expect Sabbath to sound like.
Several albums make their vinyl debut in the LP version of ANNO DOMINI, while the CD version contains three exclusive bonus tracks: the B-side Cloak & Dagger and the Japan-only releases Whats The Use and Loser Gets It All. A booklet comes with the set featuring photos, artwork, and liner notes by Hugh Gilmour. The collection also contains a Headless Cross poster and a replica concert book from the Headless Cross Tour.
ANNO DOMINI picks up Black Sabbaths story in 1989, two decades and multiple lineup changes into the bands groundbreaking career as metal originators. At the time, membership had solidified around riffmaster and founding member Tony Iommi, legendary drummer Cozy Powell (Jeff Beck, Rainbow, Whitesnake), singer Tony Martin, and longtime Black Sabbath collaborator and keyboardist Geoff Nicholls (Quartz, Bandy Legs).
The group originally released HEADLESS CROSS in 1989 on I.R.S. Records, the first of four albums Sabbath recorded for the label. Praised by fans and critics alike, the bands 14th studio release produced three singles: Devil And Daughter, Call Of The Wild, and the title track. Bassist Neil Murray (Whitesnake, Gary Moore) joined for the Headless Cross Tour and stayed to record Sabbaths next album, 1990s Tyr. Named for the Norse god of war, the album explores similar mythological themes in songs like The Battle Of Tyr and Valhalla. On The Sabbath Stones, the band channels Old Testament fire and brimstone into a classic bruiser.
In 1992, following a successful world tour, this incarnation of Black Sabbath was put on hold when the band reunited temporarily with Ronnie James Dio. Two years later, Martin and Nicholls were back in the studio with Iommi to record 1994s CROSS PURPOSES. The band was completed with the addition of founding Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bobby Rondinelli of Rainbow.
The Tyr-era Black Sabbath lineup reunited in 1995 when Powell and Murray returned to record FORBIDDEN. It was the bands 18th studio album, and its last for nearly 20 years. (In 2013, Iommi, Osbourne and Butler released Black Sabbaths final studio album, 13.) FORBIDDEN, produced by Ernie C of Body Count, the hard rock band fronted by rapper/actor/Sabbath fan Ice-T, who appears on the song Illusion Of Power. Since its release, sonically improving the album has been one of Iommis pet projects.
He explains, I was never happy with the guitar sound, and Cozy was definitely never happy with the drum sound So, I thought it would be nice to do it for him in a way. He adds, I just felt that, without changing any of the songs, there was an opportunity to go back and bring out some of the sounds and make it more what people would expect Sabbath to sound like.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off