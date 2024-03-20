DVD Talk Forum

ELO Farewell Tour 2024

Music Talk

03-20-24, 10:59 AM
Daytripper
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,300
Received 284 Likes on 208 Posts
ELO Farewell Tour 2024
Tickets on sale today

https://pitchfork.com/news/jeff-lynn...farewell-tour/

Pre-sale codes:

https://zumic.com/jeff-lynnes-elo-se...d-on-sale-info
03-20-24, 11:20 AM
Decker
Jeff Lynn hates Vegas.
03-20-24, 11:43 AM
Spiderbite
I saw him in Nashville on the last tour and it was an awesome concert. Was gonna go again but decent seats are minimum $250 for this. I looked at Atlanta, Nashville and Chicago.

I wanted to see him one last time but not sure I want to pay that much since I have to buy two tickets.
