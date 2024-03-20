ELO Farewell Tour 2024
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,300
Received 284 Likes on 208 Posts
ELO Farewell Tour 2024
Tickets on sale today
https://pitchfork.com/news/jeff-lynn...farewell-tour/
Pre-sale codes:
https://zumic.com/jeff-lynnes-elo-se...d-on-sale-info
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,956
Received 5,980 Likes on 4,084 Posts
Re: ELO Farewell Tour 2024
Jeff Lynn hates Vegas.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 15,992
Received 973 Likes on 594 Posts
Re: ELO Farewell Tour 2024
I saw him in Nashville on the last tour and it was an awesome concert. Was gonna go again but decent seats are minimum $250 for this. I looked at Atlanta, Nashville and Chicago.
I wanted to see him one last time but not sure I want to pay that much since I have to buy two tickets.
I wanted to see him one last time but not sure I want to pay that much since I have to buy two tickets.
