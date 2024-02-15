DVD Talk Forum

SHAKIRA: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - March 22, 2024

SHAKIRA: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - March 22, 2024

   
02-15-24, 09:29 PM
gerrythedon
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,539
Received 209 Likes on 182 Posts
SHAKIRA: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - March 22, 2024
Global superstar Shakira’s 12th studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran features 8 brand new songs and a remix in addition to 7 global smash hits, including “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, “Monotonía” with Ozuna, “TQG” with Karol G, “Acrostico”, and the record-breaking viral collaboration with Bizarrap, “Music sessions vol. 53”.

DIAMOND EDITION


https://shakira.store/products/las-m...ran-lp-diamond


RUBY EDITION



SAPPHIRE EDITION



EMERALD EDITION


https://shakira.store/products/las-m...lusive-emerald
