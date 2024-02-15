SHAKIRA: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - March 22, 2024

Quote:

Global superstar Shakira’s 12th studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran features 8 brand new songs and a remix in addition to 7 global smash hits, including “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, “Monotonía” with Ozuna, “TQG” with Karol G, “Acrostico”, and the record-breaking viral collaboration with Bizarrap, “Music sessions vol. 53”.