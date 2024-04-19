DVD Talk Forum

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (4/19/24)

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (4/19/24)

   
02-13-24, 12:19 AM
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (4/19/24)
New album from Pearl Jam coming soon. First single was just released. Title track. Sounds pretty good to me. Reminds me more of Pearl Jam than most of the tracks off of Gigaton which I admittedly didnt get into much.

02-13-24, 12:38 AM
Re: Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (4/19/24)
If I didn’t know who that was going in, I would have guessed it was a Bush song.

I like the underlying tune, but not Eddie’s vocals.
02-13-24, 01:02 AM
Re: Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (4/19/24)
I dont dislike it but its more overproduced than virtually anything from them. If its like Gigaton the band does the recording individually and not as a unit anymore and you can tell.

Tour announcement should be today.
02-13-24, 01:05 AM
Re: Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (4/19/24)
Give me all of the Pearl Jam.
