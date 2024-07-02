DVD Talk Forum

Vampire Weekend- Only God Was Above Us - April 5, 2024

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Vampire Weekend- Only God Was Above Us - April 5, 2024

   
02-07-24, 10:05 PM
Vampire Weekend- Only God Was Above Us - April 5, 2024
One of my favorite bands, Vampire Weekend has been teasing their first new album in 5 years for a while and posted a cryptic Instagram tease with the initials OGWAU. Now thanks to a Spotify merch leak, we know the title, album cover, and the release date.


Can't wait. I assume a lead single is coming soon.
