Vampire Weekend- Only God Was Above Us - April 5, 2024
One of my favorite bands, Vampire Weekend has been teasing their first new album in 5 years for a while and posted a cryptic Instagram tease with the initials OGWAU. Now thanks to a Spotify merch leak, we know the title, album cover, and the release date.
Can't wait. I assume a lead single is coming soon.
Can't wait. I assume a lead single is coming soon.
