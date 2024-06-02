Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62

I knew he was sick, but I had no idea it was that dire. Who would have thought when Beer For My Horses came out, that Willie would outlive Toby?



His Greatest Hits (98) was in the first batch of Columbia House CDs I ordered when I first started listening to country. I wore that CD out, he just has so many great songs in the 90s. I didnt care as much for his output in his post 9/11 era, which probably had a lot to do with him starting his own label and taking full control of his output, but there were still some great tracks hidden behind all the radio releases. Im also a huge fan of Bobby Pinson, and after Pinson lost his record deal, he started writing songs for Toby. Anytime Toby released a new album, Id listen to it and could always list the songs Pinson would get a songwriting credit on. It was a great pairing of songwriters.



Ive read a lot of tributes to him this morning and it sounds like he was genuinely a really good person. Lots of outpouring of support from people who met him on his USO tours and others who just regular interactions with him.

