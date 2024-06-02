DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62

   
Old 02-06-24, 11:40 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2022
Location: Boston area
Posts: 1,463
Received 142 Likes on 107 Posts
Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Toby Keith dies: Country star was battling stomach cancer | AP News
northeast11 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 11:46 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,363
Received 372 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
I have listened to country music off and on throughout my life. The recent pictures of him were sad to see as he always seemed like a larger than life kind of guy. RIP
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 12:06 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 73,967
Received 5,805 Likes on 3,961 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
I have always been a Dixie Chicks fan, so you know which side of the feud I resided.

That said, I liked his Sting cover.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 12:08 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,162
Received 1,733 Likes on 1,175 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Cancer sucks. RIP
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 12:42 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Galt's Gulch
Posts: 4,769
Received 701 Likes on 454 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
I knew he was sick, but I had no idea it was that dire. Who would have thought when Beer For My Horses came out, that Willie would outlive Toby?

His Greatest Hits (98) was in the first batch of Columbia House CDs I ordered when I first started listening to country. I wore that CD out, he just has so many great songs in the 90s. I didnt care as much for his output in his post 9/11 era, which probably had a lot to do with him starting his own label and taking full control of his output, but there were still some great tracks hidden behind all the radio releases. Im also a huge fan of Bobby Pinson, and after Pinson lost his record deal, he started writing songs for Toby. Anytime Toby released a new album, Id listen to it and could always list the songs Pinson would get a songwriting credit on. It was a great pairing of songwriters.

Ive read a lot of tributes to him this morning and it sounds like he was genuinely a really good person. Lots of outpouring of support from people who met him on his USO tours and others who just regular interactions with him.
Last edited by John Galt; 02-06-24 at 12:47 PM.
John Galt is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 05:00 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 73,967
Received 5,805 Likes on 3,961 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Originally Posted by John Galt
Ive read a lot of tributes to him this morning and it sounds like he was genuinely a really good person. Lots of outpouring of support from people who met him on his USO tours and others who just regular interactions with him.
He put up doctored photos of Natalie Maines with Suddam Hussain at the time she was receiving death threats.

As far as the military stuff goes, I kind of like Kris Kristofferson more.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 05:30 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 27,170
Received 750 Likes on 628 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
I've been hunting the Toby Keith SACD for years. Incredibly rare, I doubt they pressed many.
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 05:45 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Galt's Gulch
Posts: 4,769
Received 701 Likes on 454 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Originally Posted by Decker
He put up doctored photos of Natalie Maines with Suddam Hussain at the time she was receiving death threats.

As far as the military stuff goes, I kind of like Kris Kristofferson more.
https://x.com/Jallen_Town/status/175...869009418?s=20
I was talking about the way he treats other normal, everyday people like waitresses and the armed forces; not a very public feud he had with another celebrity.one which he even said he regretted.

And its funny how Ethan Hawke is the only one who remembers that encounter. Even Kristofferson said he had no remembrance of that.

But hey, if you want to shit on a guy the day he died, be my guest.
John Galt is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 07:20 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,366
Received 534 Likes on 388 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Originally Posted by John Galt
I was talking about the way he treats other normal, everyday people like waitresses and the armed forces; not a very public feud he had with another celebrity.one which he even said he regretted.

And its funny how Ethan Hawke is the only one who remembers that encounter. Even Kristofferson said he had no remembrance of that.

But hey, if you want to shit on a guy the day he died, be my guest.
He was a trash human being so I have no problem shitting on him. Day of his death or not.
The Questyen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 07:28 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,780
Received 3,059 Likes on 1,979 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
I liked some of his early stuff but his overly patriotic post-9/11 machismo bullshit was enough to turn me off of him for good.

Still, I wouldnt wish cancer on my worst enemy so Im sorry to hear about his death. I would imagine stomach cancer is a bad way to go.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 10:50 PM
  #11  
Political Exile
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 7,312
Received 461 Likes on 306 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Reminder that I predicted any slight political death (he's too patriotic! Why doesn't he hate his country like we do here!) would bring out people to jump in here to gloat. And let's honor Kris Kristofferson who took advantage of Sinead after consoling her, so let's trust his motivations.


Originally Posted by The Antipodean
Love how even a thread about someone dying has to devolve into an argument here these days. RIP, Sinead.
Originally Posted by RayChuang
It's not hard to swerve into a political argument given how extremely controversial what O'Connor did at the time. But yet, her popularity essentially ended with that statement. Her first two albums were major artistic and sales successes and O'Connor had just released a third album at the time. It became a case of what could have been.
Originally Posted by PerryD
Her politics line up with those vocal in this forum, so this is hardly a political argument, just some nuance of the time. Wait until Ted Nugent dies and you'll see the real gross behavior come out
PerryD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 11:29 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 22,792
Received 655 Likes on 540 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
He extolled the virtues of the red solo cup.


I had the Tavis Smiley show on my season pass on my DVR and was surprised he was a guest on the show and it seemed like both of them got along.

JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 11:50 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 1,488
Received 104 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Guy made a lot of money off them towers
beavis69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-07-24, 02:15 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Sunny Hawaii
Posts: 8,022
Received 411 Likes on 280 Posts
Re: Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
Originally Posted by John Galt
And its funny how Ethan Hawke is the only one who remembers that encounter. Even Kristofferson said he had no remembrance of that.
If you read the full quote, Kris Kristofferson says that he can't even remember what he ate for breakfast that morning. His wife, on the other hand, confirmed the story.
TheBang is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.