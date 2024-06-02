Toby Keith (1961-2024) passed away at 62
I have listened to country music off and on throughout my life. The recent pictures of him were sad to see as he always seemed like a larger than life kind of guy. RIP
I have always been a Dixie Chicks fan, so you know which side of the feud I resided.
That said, I liked his Sting cover.
Cancer sucks. RIP
I knew he was sick, but I had no idea it was that dire. Who would have thought when Beer For My Horses came out, that Willie would outlive Toby?
His Greatest Hits (98) was in the first batch of Columbia House CDs I ordered when I first started listening to country. I wore that CD out, he just has so many great songs in the 90s. I didnt care as much for his output in his post 9/11 era, which probably had a lot to do with him starting his own label and taking full control of his output, but there were still some great tracks hidden behind all the radio releases. Im also a huge fan of Bobby Pinson, and after Pinson lost his record deal, he started writing songs for Toby. Anytime Toby released a new album, Id listen to it and could always list the songs Pinson would get a songwriting credit on. It was a great pairing of songwriters.
Ive read a lot of tributes to him this morning and it sounds like he was genuinely a really good person. Lots of outpouring of support from people who met him on his USO tours and others who just regular interactions with him.
As far as the military stuff goes, I kind of like Kris Kristofferson more.
I've been hunting the Toby Keith SACD for years. Incredibly rare, I doubt they pressed many.
He put up doctored photos of Natalie Maines with Suddam Hussain at the time she was receiving death threats.
As far as the military stuff goes, I kind of like Kris Kristofferson more.
https://x.com/Jallen_Town/status/175...869009418?s=20
And its funny how Ethan Hawke is the only one who remembers that encounter. Even Kristofferson said he had no remembrance of that.
But hey, if you want to shit on a guy the day he died, be my guest.
I was talking about the way he treats other normal, everyday people like waitresses and the armed forces; not a very public feud he had with another celebrity .one which he even said he regretted.
I liked some of his early stuff but his overly patriotic post-9/11 machismo bullshit was enough to turn me off of him for good.
Still, I wouldnt wish cancer on my worst enemy so Im sorry to hear about his death. I would imagine stomach cancer is a bad way to go.
Reminder that I predicted any slight political death (he's too patriotic! Why doesn't he hate his country like we do here!) would bring out people to jump in here to gloat. And let's honor Kris Kristofferson who took advantage of Sinead after consoling her, so let's trust his motivations.
It's not hard to swerve into a political argument given how extremely controversial what O'Connor did at the time. But yet, her popularity essentially ended with that statement. Her first two albums were major artistic and sales successes and O'Connor had just released a third album at the time. It became a case of what could have been.
He extolled the virtues of the red solo cup.
I had the Tavis Smiley show on my season pass on my DVR and was surprised he was a guest on the show and it seemed like both of them got along.
I had the Tavis Smiley show on my season pass on my DVR and was surprised he was a guest on the show and it seemed like both of them got along.
