Melanie(Woodstock)-RIP

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Melanie(Woodstock)-RIP

   
01-24-24
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 12,921
Received 179 Likes on 153 Posts
Melanie(Woodstock)-RIP
She passed away at age 76.

Two of her biggest songs were:
Brand New Key
Lay Down(candles in the rain)

She performed at Woodstock (1969) but I don't think she was in the movie.
Music Talk

