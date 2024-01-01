Your 2023 albums of the year.
#1
Your 2023 albums of the year.
What were your albums of the year?
10) Incantation- Unholy Deification
9) Cattle Decapitation-Terrasite
8) Tsjuder- Helvegr
7) None- Inevitable
6) Vargrav-The Nighthold
5) Vastum- Inward to Gethsemane
4) Gravesend- Gowanus Death Stomp
3) Ringare- Of Momentous Endless Night
2) Moonlight Sorcery- Horned Lord of the Thorned Castle
1) Panopticon- The Rime of Memory
#2
Re: Your 2023 albums of the year.
I listened to three full new albums this year
Roger Waters - Dark Side of the Moon Redux
The Electric Mayhem - The Muppets Mayhem
Killer Mike - Michael
Of those three Killer Mike is my favorite by far despite being kind of let down by it due to high expectations from how much I love his previous album and work with Run the Jewels.
Outside of a handful of artists I follow closely Im generally 10-20 years behind on music. Will have a better idea of my favorite 2023 album in 2044.
#3
Re: Your 2023 albums of the year.
2023 seemed like a down year for me for new music. Probably a lot to do with a glut of albums getting pushed out post pandemic, and artists spending 2021/2022 getting back on the road to make money instead of sitting down to write and record music. I couldnt even come up with 10, so Im just doing my top 5.
1. Jason Isbell - Weathervanes (winner by a mile)
2. Lori McKenna - 1988
3. The Steel Woods - On Your Time
4. Charles Wesley Godwin - Family Ties
5. The Turnpike Troubadours- Cat in the Rain
#5
Re: Your 2023 albums of the year.
Queens Of The Stone age - In Times New Roman
Neil Young - Before and After
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Brad - In The Moment That You're Born
Honorable mentions to Ghost Of Vroom and Ben Harper, but neither quite manage to feel "albums of the year" worthy. Those listed above are more solid start-to-finish, to me at least.
#6
Re: Your 2023 albums of the year.
The best albums I heard this year:
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
OMD Bauhaus Staircase
Noel Gallagher Council Skies
Also quite good:
Peter Gabriel I/O
Smashing Pumpkins ATUM
Metallica 72 Seasons
Depeche Mode Memento Mori
Foo Fighters But Here We Are
Mammoth WVH Mammoth II
Decent:
Yes Mirror To The Sky
Steven Wilson The Harmony Codex
Blur The Ballad Of Darren
Disappointing:
U2 Songs Of Surrender
Explosions In The Sky End
Duran Duran Danse Macabre
Best box sets/Reissues/Live albums:
Billy Idol Billy Idol Expanded Edition
Sonic Youth Live In Brooklyn 2011
Liam Gallagher Knebworth 22
Genesis BBC Broadcasts
